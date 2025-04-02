Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kurt Russell's son Boston: his life with stepmom Goldie Hawn and her famous family in photos
Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell at the 97th Oscars held at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2025 in Hollywood, California.© Getty Images

Kurt was previously married to Elvis co-star Season Hubley

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have built quite the famous family over their four decades together, and the years they've spent on their own as well in the spotlight.

Goldie is a mom-of-three, welcoming her two older kids, Kate and Oliver Hudson, with second ex-husband Bill Hudson, and her youngest, Wyatt Russell, with Kurt.

Kurt's son with his ex-wife Season Hubley, on the other hand, is a lot more private than his famous siblings, choosing to eschew show business for occasional work behind-the-scenes. Take a rare look at his dynamic with his step family in the clip below...

Goldie Hawn dances on the streets with her stepson

However, Boston Russell, 45, is undoubtedly still a major supporter of his famous family and won't shy away from stepping out with them from time to time. Take a look at his best moments with his family in photos below…

Kirk Russell, Season Hubley and son Boston Russell circa 1980 in New York City© Getty Images

Baby Boston's night out

Boston began making public appearances as a baby, pictured here just weeks after his birth with Kurt and Season, a year into their marriage.

Actor Kurt Russell, son Boston Russell, step-daughter Kate Hudson and son Wyatt Russell attend the "Executive Decision" Westwood Premiere on March 11, 1996 at Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, California© Getty Images

One with the Hudsons and Russells

In 1996, at the age of 16, he made his first red carpet appearance at the premiere of Executive Decision, joining his step siblings Kate and Wyatt.

Actress Goldie Hawn hugs Boston Russell, son of her companion Kurt Russell, at the White House for an official dinner honoring Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee September 17, 2000 in Washington, D.C© Getty Images

His bond with Goldie

Boston grew up in the Hawn-Russell household with Goldie as a loving mother figure, and shares a close relationship with her to this day. Here he is in 2000 at the White House for an official dinner honoring Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Actor Kurt Russell and his sons Wyatt (left), Boston and Oliver (right) attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Poseidon" at Grauman's Chinese Theater on May 10, 2006 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

Boys' Day Out

In 2006, he stepped out for the premiere of Poseidon at Grauman's Chinese Theater with his dad and brothers Oliver and Wyatt

Boston Russell, Honorees Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell and actor Kate Hudson at Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are honored with a Star On the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 4, 2017 in Hollywood, California.© Getty Images

Honoring his parents

Of course, Boston couldn't miss out on a big moment for Kurt and Goldie, joining his sister Kate for the couple's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2017.

