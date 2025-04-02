Kurt Russell's son Boston: his life with stepmom Goldie Hawn and her famous family in photos

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have built quite the famous family over their four decades together, and the years they've spent on their own as well in the spotlight.

Goldie is a mom-of-three, welcoming her two older kids, Kate and Oliver Hudson, with second ex-husband Bill Hudson, and her youngest, Wyatt Russell, with Kurt.

Kurt's son with his ex-wife Season Hubley, on the other hand, is a lot more private than his famous siblings, choosing to eschew show business for occasional work behind-the-scenes. Take a rare look at his dynamic with his step family in the clip below...

Goldie Hawn dances on the streets with her stepson

However, Boston Russell, 45, is undoubtedly still a major supporter of his famous family and won't shy away from stepping out with them from time to time. Take a look at his best moments with his family in photos below…

© Getty Images Baby Boston's night out Boston began making public appearances as a baby, pictured here just weeks after his birth with Kurt and Season, a year into their marriage.

© Getty Images One with the Hudsons and Russells In 1996, at the age of 16, he made his first red carpet appearance at the premiere of Executive Decision, joining his step siblings Kate and Wyatt.

© Getty Images His bond with Goldie Boston grew up in the Hawn-Russell household with Goldie as a loving mother figure, and shares a close relationship with her to this day. Here he is in 2000 at the White House for an official dinner honoring Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

© Getty Images Boys' Day Out In 2006, he stepped out for the premiere of Poseidon at Grauman's Chinese Theater with his dad and brothers Oliver and Wyatt