Meet Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's blended family with their 4 famous children

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are definitively one of Hollywood's OG power couples, having been together for over 40 years, first meeting all the way back in 1966 and beginning a romance in 1983.

Through their four decades of togetherness, despite never tying the knot, the couple have raised and welcomed children who have become Hollywood stars in their own right and are carrying on the family legacy.

Meet Goldie and Kurt's blended family of four children, including their kids from previous marriages and their eight grandchildren…

Oliver Hudson

Oliver, born on September 7, 1976 (now 47), is Goldie's oldest, who she welcomed with her second husband, musician Bill Hudson, months after they tied the knot in July 1976.

© Getty Images Oliver Hudson, the oldest of the siblings, Goldie's son with ex-husband Bill Hudson

The oldest of the Hudson-Hawn siblings had a strained relationship with his father following Bill and Goldie's divorce, but they've grown closer in recent years. He maintains a strong bond with his mother and considers Kurt to be his "Pa" after he entered his life when he was still a child.

Oliver, like his parents, is a famous actor, known for starring in TV series like Rules of Engagement, Nashville, Scream Queens, and most recently, The Cleaning Lady. He also hosts a podcast with his sister Kate, Sibling Revelry.

© Instagram Oliver and wife Erinn share three kids – Wilder, Bodhi, and Rio

Since 2006, he has been married to actress and pageant queen Erinn Bartlett, and they're the parents of son Wilder Brooks, born in 2007, Bodhi Hawn, born in 2010, and Rio Laura, born in 2013.

Kate Hudson

Kate, born on April 19, 1979 (now 44), is Goldie's second child with Bill Hudson, Oliver's younger sister and the only girl in the Hawn-Russell clan of children.

© Getty Images Kate Hudson, the only girl and Goldie's second child with Bill

Just like her older brother, Kate's relationship with her biological father was difficult (they're currently not as close as Oliver and Bill), while she and her "Pa" Kurt quickly bonded, given he became part of their family when she was just four years old.

Kate is an Academy Award-nominated actress, earning plaudits for iconic roles in films like Almost Famous, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Fool's Gold, and Glass Onion. She has also branched out into books, having authored two non-fiction reads, and entrepreneurship. She was once the primary face of Fabletics thanks to her part-ownership of the brand, and launched King St. Vodka in 2019. She has also ventured into music, releasing her debut single this January and working on an album to come later this year.

© @katehudson Instagram Kate, a doting mom-of-three like her older brother, with her children Ryder, Bingham, and Rani

Like Oliver, Kate is also a parent of three – son Ryder Robinson, born in 2004, with ex-husband Chris Robinson; son Bingham "Bing" Bellamy, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy; and daughter Rani Rose Fujikawa, born in 2018, with current fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

Boston Russell

© Getty Images Boston Russell, Kurt's son with ex-wife Season Hubley

Boston, born on February 16, 1980 (now 44), is Kurt's son with his ex-wife Season Hubley, to whom he was married from 1979 to 1983.

Not much is known about Boston beyond the fact that he shares a close relationship with his parents and his half-siblings, with Kurt saying in a previous interview that he is a doting uncle to their many children.

© Getty Images Boston is the only one of the siblings to maintain a life away from the spotlight

Boston is the only one of the Hawn-Russell siblings to not venture into acting, claiming a production assistant credit on his dad's 1996 film Executive Decision. He rarely makes public appearances, although did join his dad and stepmom Goldie when they received their stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017.

Wyatt Russell

Wyatt, born on July 10, 1986 (now 37), is Kurt and Goldie's only child together, and half-brother to Oliver, Kate, and Boston, and immediately became a favorite of theirs due to being the youngest in the family.

© Getty Images Wyatt Russell, Goldie and Kurt's only child together

Wyatt grew up with a passion for ice hockey, playing in college for the University of Alabama in Huntsville and pursuing a professional career with numerous amateur and pro teams like Chicago Steel and Langley Hornets, before stepping away from the sport in 2010 due to injuries.

He then branched out into acting like his siblings and parents, appearing in films like This is 40, Cowboys & Aliens, 22 Jump Street, and Night Swim (plus the upcoming Thunderbolts), and TV series like Black Mirror, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Under the Banner of Heaven, and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters with his dad.

© Getty Images Wyatt and his wife Meredith are the parents of boys Buddy and Boone

Wyatt was married to Dutch stylist Sanne Hamers from 2012-2017, before finding love with actress Meredith Hagner. The couple tied the knot in 2019 and have since welcomed sons Buddy Prine, born in December 2020, and Boone Joseph, born in February 2024.

