Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming gets fans talking with glimpse of family's summer away from LA home

Emma Heming is soaking up the summertime with her girls before they go back to school.

While primarily based in Los Angeles, the MakeTime Wellness founder also spends a lot of time in Idaho — where her husband Bruce Willis, as well as his ex-wife Demi Moore, have owned property for at least three decades — and just shared a glimpse into the family's time there.

The doting mom shares daughters Mabel Ray, 13, and Evelyn Penn, 11, with the Die Hard actor, who she married in 2009. He is also a dad to daughters Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31, with ex-wife Demi, to whom he was married from 1987 to 2000.

Over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, Emma took to Instagram and shared a sweet video, which you can watch above, featuring her two girls.

The clip is set to Otis Redding's "Try a Little Tenderness," and sees the three huddling to pose together in the middle of a hike and doing goofy poses, while there's a stunning mountainous view behind them.

"9010' above sea level," Emma wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it. "The views from the top of Mt. Baldy are gorgeous! Sun Valley is a special place!" one wrote.

Others followed suit with: "Enjoy!! You deserve it!!!" and: "Nothing like a good hike with the ones you love!" as well as: "Beautiful family!! God bless and protect you all."

Emma is officially two months away from releasing her book honoring Bruce and their journey through his battle with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), titled The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope and Yourself on the Caregiving Path.

Bruce was initially diagnosed with aphasia in the spring of 2022, before his diagnosis was eventually updated to FTD, about a year later.

Last year, Emma opened up to Town & Country about how she has been coping the last couple of years, and how she has approached explaining Bruce's condition to their daughters. "I'm trying to find that balance between the grief and the sadness that I feel, which can just crack open at any given moment, and finding joy," she said, and though it was a heartbreaking diagnosis to receive, she noted: "This disease is misdiagnosed, it's missed, it's misunderstood, so finally getting to a diagnosis was key so that I could learn what fronto­temporal dementia is and I could educate our children."

"They've grown up with Bruce declining over the years. I'm not trying to shield them from it," she added, and explained: "What I learned from our therapist was that if children ask questions, they're ready to know the answer. If we could see that Bruce was struggling, I would address it with the kids so they could understand."

"But this disease is chronic, progressive, and terminal. There is no cure," she further shared, noting that "obviously, I don't like to speak about the terminal side of this with them, nor have they asked," however, "they know that Daddy's not going to get better."