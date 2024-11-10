Emma Heming leaves fans emotional with heartwarming video of Bruce Willis and youngest daughter

Emma Heming loves to share the love that she has for her husband Bruce Willis with their adoring fans.

Though the Die Hard actor has retired from acting and retreated from the spotlight since being diagnosed first aphasia and later frontotemporal dementia, his wife often delights fans with sweet odes to him or adorable throwback videos and photos.

The latest is no exception, as it features the youngest of the Willis ladies, Evelyn Penn, who is ten. In addition to the tween, Bruce is also a dad to Rumer, 36, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 30, who he shares with ex-wife and good friend Demi Moore, plus Mabel, his first daughter with Emma.

WATCH: Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming and their daughters make prayer for FTD community

Over the weekend, Emma took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming throwback video of Bruce, featuring Evelyn, from a previous trip to New York City.

In the sweet clip, Evelyn is sitting atop her dad's shoulders, and the family is walking around Manhattan's Upper West Side on a beautiful sunny day. "The best seat in the house," Emma endearingly wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

First Scout left behind a string of happy tears emojis as Tallulah wrote: "Love," and others followed suit with: "Memories can be comforting & painful at the same time. This is so hard to navigate," and: "Sending you and your family all my love! This is so beautiful!," as well as: "Sending you and your family love."

Emma recently opened up to Town & Country about how she has been coping the last couple of years, and how she has approached explaining Bruce's condition to their daughters. "I'm trying to find that balance between the grief and the sadness that I feel, which can just crack open at any given moment, and finding joy," she said, and though it was a heartbreaking diagnosis to receive, she noted: "This disease is misdiagnosed, it's missed, it's misunderstood, so finally getting to a diagnosis was key so that I could learn what fronto­temporal dementia is and I could educate our children."

© Instagram Emma shared an adorable throwback

"They've grown up with Bruce declining over the years. I'm not trying to shield them from it," she added, and explained: "What I learned from our therapist was that if children ask questions, they're ready to know the answer. If we could see that Bruce was struggling, I would address it with the kids so they could understand."

© Instagram Bruce has been battling FTD for the last couple of years

"But this disease is chronic, progressive, and terminal. There is no cure," she further shared, noting that "obviously, I don't like to speak about the terminal side of this with them, nor have they asked," however, "they know that Daddy's not going to get better."

© ANGELA WEISS The couple married in 2009

She continued: "There is no treatment, which is why I'm out there raising awareness, so that they can see that we have some agency in this. I'm not going to allow FTD to take our whole family down," and emphasized: "Bruce wouldn't want that. They're going to see me fight for our family, have some hope, and help the next family out there."

© Instagram Their daughters are 12 and 10

Still, she reflected: "We had so many plans, so many beautiful things we wanted to do with our girls, so many things that we wanted to experience together," though maintained: "This is not the opportunity that I would want, but it's the opportunity that's been presented."

"We've been able to raise awareness on a global scale, and they could see the reach and impact that their father has. That's a beautiful thing."