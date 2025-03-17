Bruce Willis' youngest daughters enjoy special getaway with mom Emma Heming — and they look so tall

There is nothing like the happiest place on Earth, and Emma Heming knows it!

Over the weekend, the MakeTimeWellness founder, who shares daughters Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn with Bruce Willis, shared a sweet video featuring the girls from a fun day at DisneyLand.

The doting mom and the Die Hard actor — who is also a dad to daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, who he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore — started dating in 2007 after meeting at their trainer's gym, and tied the knot in 2009.

WATCH: Bruce Willis' daughter enjoy trip to DisneyLand with mom Emma Heming

On Sunday, March 17, Emma took to Instagram and shared a fun video montage documenting the girls' trip to DisneyLand, including clips of them excitedly walking into beloved ride Space Mountain and goofing around on other rides.

Other clips captured them walking around the park at sunset, and the girls, who are in their tween years, look so tall and grown up already.

"Anything that involves them will always be my idea of fun," Emma wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

© Instagram Bruce's family splits their time between Los Angeles and Idaho

"Such wonderful memories you are creating! I cannot believe how big they have gotten!" one marveled, as others followed suit with: "Who doesn't love a good Disney day!!" and: "They are super cute!!" as well as: "You deserve some fun Emma, you work hard as a caregiver!"

Since Emma's husband Bruce was diagnosed with aphasia, which was later corrected to a frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis, she has been outspoken both about the disease, and what it's like to be a caregiver for those diagnosed with it.

© Instagram Emma and the girls during a trip to Japan

In that tune, she has been recently working on a book documenting her experience as a caregiver meant to be a resource for those in the same position, and recently also took to Instagram to reveal that she had "just finished editing the whole book."

© VCG The couple tied the knot in 2009

"I don't know what draft we're on," she shared, and then confessed: "You know, we're getting so close and I was crying as I'm reading these chapters and the conclusion just sent me over the edge."

© Getty Images The Willis family

"This book is very personal and my hope is that when it finally lands into your hands it will help you as much as this book has helped me," Emma emphasized.

"This book is for caregivers — to remind them they are not alone — and for the people in their lives to learn how they can support them," she also wrote in her caption.