Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Daniel Craig's Casino Royale Bond Girl pregnant at 47 with first baby — details
Subscribe
Daniel Craig's Casino Royale Bond Girl pregnant at 47 with first baby — details
Caterina Murino attends The Opera! - Arie Per Un'Eclissi photocall at Teatro Alla Scala. Milan (Italy), January 19th, 2025© Getty

Daniel Craig's Casino Royale Bond Girl pregnant at 47 with first baby — details

Italian actress Caterina Murino is expecting her first baby after a difficult IVF journey

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Good things come to those who wait, just ask Caterina Murino!

The Italian actress, who was Daniel Craig's Bond Girl in Casino Royale, is expecting her first child at 47, after a difficult journey with in-vitro fertilization (IVF).

In addition to starring in the 2006 action film, the expecting mom, who made her breakthrough just two years before Casino Royale in The Corsican File, is also known for her roles in Voice from the Stone, Summer Night, Winter Moon, and Art of Love.

Caterina revealed her pregnancy speaking to Gala, announcing she was expecting a baby boy with her partner of eight years, French lawyer Édouard Rigaud, at the end of the summer.

"At my age, I had to ask medicine to help nature," she shared, revealing that she spent eight years trying to conceive, during which she experienced two miscarriages.

Caterina Murino attends the "Lilo & Stitch" Paris Gala Screening at Le Grand Rex on May 20, 2025 in Paris, France© Getty Images
Caterina showing off her baby bump in May

"You don't always decide when the right time to become a mother comes," she added, and maintained: "I really needed to find the man of my life."

Further speaking about her pregnancy journey, she said: "I haven't had any discomfort, no diabetes, no insomnia," and that while giving birth makes her nervous, she has faith in "the fantastic work" of the French midwives that are guiding her through it.

Per Gala, Caterina's partner focuses on commercial and real estate law. They met in 2019, during a dinner with friends, and live in an apartment in the charming Montmartre district of Paris.

Caterina Murino with her partner Edouard Rigaud at the 80 Venice International Film Festival 2023. Closing Ceremony Red Carpet. Venice (Italy), September 9th, 2023© Getty
With her partner at the 2023 Venice Film Festival

Caterina, who was born in Cagliari, a city in Sardinia, also spoke about her pregnancy with Italian outlet Costa Smeralda earlier this month.

"I feel I am living a magical moment,” she said, adding: "Soon I will become a mother, and I believe we all have a huge responsibility today: raise conscious human beings."

Daniel Craig and Caterina Murino at the Casino ROyale Seoul premiere in 2006© WireImage
The actress and Daniel at the Seoul premiere of Casino Royale

Also reflecting her role as a Bond Girl, she confessed: "It was a tremendous opportunity, but perhaps I only understood its significance later."

"I was the first Bond girl in the Daniel Craig era, in a film which marked a change of mood in the saga. Today, I look back at it with gratitude and realisation: not so much for the glamour surrounding it, but for the chance it gave me to build an international career."

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Parenting
See more
Read More