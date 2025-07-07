Daniel Craig's Casino Royale Bond Girl pregnant at 47 with first baby — details

Good things come to those who wait, just ask Caterina Murino!

The Italian actress, who was Daniel Craig's Bond Girl in Casino Royale, is expecting her first child at 47, after a difficult journey with in-vitro fertilization (IVF).

In addition to starring in the 2006 action film, the expecting mom, who made her breakthrough just two years before Casino Royale in The Corsican File, is also known for her roles in Voice from the Stone, Summer Night, Winter Moon, and Art of Love.

Caterina revealed her pregnancy speaking to Gala, announcing she was expecting a baby boy with her partner of eight years, French lawyer Édouard Rigaud, at the end of the summer.

"At my age, I had to ask medicine to help nature," she shared, revealing that she spent eight years trying to conceive, during which she experienced two miscarriages.

© Getty Images Caterina showing off her baby bump in May

"You don't always decide when the right time to become a mother comes," she added, and maintained: "I really needed to find the man of my life."

Further speaking about her pregnancy journey, she said: "I haven't had any discomfort, no diabetes, no insomnia," and that while giving birth makes her nervous, she has faith in "the fantastic work" of the French midwives that are guiding her through it.

Per Gala, Caterina's partner focuses on commercial and real estate law. They met in 2019, during a dinner with friends, and live in an apartment in the charming Montmartre district of Paris.

© Getty With her partner at the 2023 Venice Film Festival

Caterina, who was born in Cagliari, a city in Sardinia, also spoke about her pregnancy with Italian outlet Costa Smeralda earlier this month.

"I feel I am living a magical moment,” she said, adding: "Soon I will become a mother, and I believe we all have a huge responsibility today: raise conscious human beings."

© WireImage The actress and Daniel at the Seoul premiere of Casino Royale

Also reflecting her role as a Bond Girl, she confessed: "It was a tremendous opportunity, but perhaps I only understood its significance later."

"I was the first Bond girl in the Daniel Craig era, in a film which marked a change of mood in the saga. Today, I look back at it with gratitude and realisation: not so much for the glamour surrounding it, but for the chance it gave me to build an international career."