Amber Heard expecting second child amid new chapter in Spain

Amber Heard's new chapter just got a whole lot sweeter.

The Aquaman actress, who has largely left the spotlight behind since her headline-making trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp, during which much of his abuse during their marriage came to light, is expecting her second child.

She is already a mom to daughter Oonagh Paige, who is three-and-a-half years old, and both have been living in Spain for the last year.

A spokesperson for Amber shared with People: "It is still quite early in the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage. Suffice to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige."

Amber has been living in Spain for well over a year now, and will occasionally share sweet glimpses into motherhood on her Instagram, though she mostly keeps a low profile these days.

In May of last year, in a video posted on TikTok where she was seen being interviewed by photographers, Amber spoke in fluent Spanish, with a near-perfect accent no less, and gushed over her new home, however she teased at the time upcoming projects back in Hollywood.

When asked how her new life in Spain was going, she answered in Spanish: "I really like Spain, a lot," and when asked if she would be staying, she admitted: "I hope I can, yes, I really like living here."

Though she seemed to be in good spirits and was captured smiling, she politely ended the conversation with: "Thank you, ciao, it was a pleasure meeting you all," as she attempted to enter a gated residence, though when asked if she had any new projects coming up, she revealed: "Yes of course," adding: "I'm moving forward, that's life."

Amber closed the chapter on her trial with Johnny with an Instagram post on December 19, 2022, when she announced the "difficult decision" to settle the defamation case brought against her by him. "It's important for me to say that I never chose this," she wrote at the time, adding: "I defended my truth and in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed. The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways women are re-victimised when they come forward."

"Now I finally have an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms I can agree to," she further said, explaining: "I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession. There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward. I make this decision having lost faith in the American legal system, where my unprotected testimony served as entertainment and social media fodder."

She further said: "I exhausted almost all my resources in advance of and during a trial in which I was subjected to a courtroom in which abundant, direct evidence that corroborated my testimony was excluded and in which popularity and power mattered more than reason and due process."

Amber concluded her statement by thanking her judicial team for the growing support from not only fans, but fellow survivors of domestic abuse. "I cannot find enough words to tell you the hope your belief in me inspires, not just for me, but for all of you," she wrote, ending with: "Thank you. See you soon."