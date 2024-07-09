Gypsy Rose Blanchard expecting first baby with Ken Urker following Ryan Anderson split: 'Completely unexpected'

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has not only found love after prison, she's now expanding her family too!

Amid her divorce from estranged husband Ryan Anderson, and in her rekindling with ex-fiancé Ken Urker, the Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup star has announced she is expecting her first child with the latter.

The soon-to-be first-time mom, 32, shared the exciting news on Tuesday, July 9 with a YouTube video titled "I'm Pregnant, My Journey So Far."

Gypsy started her announcement video by acknowledging that she is aware that "the rumors have been flying for quite some time now," before sharing: "I'm happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant."

She went on: "Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January of 2025. We're both very excited," and noted: "This was not planned, at all, it was completely unexpected."

Nonetheless, she maintained: "We're both very excited to take on this journey of parenthood," and revealed: "I have already experienced the symptoms."

"When I first learned that I was pregnant, the first thing that I noticed was the cravings," she noted, sharing that one of them was orange juice, which wasn't something she had typically craved before. "I didn't think anything of it."

Gypsy has had a whirlwind few months since her release from prison in December. She served eight years in Missouri's Chillicothe Correctional Center for planning the murder of her mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard.

Gypsy and Ryan first became engaged in 2018, though split prior to her release from prison

The social media sensation was a victim of Munchausen by proxy, a rare behavioral disorder and form of child abuse where the caretaker of a child imposes a fake illness with fake symptoms to the them. Reacting to years of abuse on behalf of her mother, Gypsy asked her then-boyfriend Nicholas "Nick" Godejohn to murder her in 2015.

In July 2016, she was sentenced to ten years in prison — she was released early — while her ex-boyfriend was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus an additional 25 years for armed criminal action after his 2018 trial.