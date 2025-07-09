Jaden Smith's transformation showcased in tribute from dad Will Smith

It's an extra special, celebratory week for Will Smith and his family.

On Tuesday, July 8, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum's son Jaden Smith rang in his 27th trip around the sun, and he took a moment to share a sweet tribute in his honor.

In addition to the The Karate Kid actor, the "Gettin' Jiggy Wit It" singer and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, who he married in 1997 but is (amicably) separated from, are also parents to daughter Willow Smith, 24, plus he is also a dad to Trey Smith, 32, his son with ex Sheree Zampino.

In honor of Jaden's special day, Will took to Instagram and shared some then-and-now photos of him, starting off with an adorable shot of him as a little kid getting carried up by his dad.

He next shared a video of Jaden as a toddler, seemingly recorded by Jada, in which he is doing flips on the floor, before it cuts to a still on him on the set of 2010's The Karate Kid.

Last but not least, he shared a photo of the two now, performing together at Capital's Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium in London last month.

© Getty Images Will, Willow and Jaden at the 2025 Grammys

"Happy Bday, J-Diggy. Your tricks are getting better every year!" Will wrote in his caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

"Too cute, happy birthday gorgeous," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "He was such a cute baby," and: "SUUUCHH! A Legend. We love to see you here," as well as: "Happy birthday to the karate kid!"

© Getty Images The Smith siblings

Similar to his older brother Trey, Jaden also made his on-screen debut at an early age with an appearance in the 2003 sitcom All of Us, followed by several co-starring moments with his dad.

© Getty Images The Smith family, including Sheree, in 2024

In 2006, he starred alongside Will in The Pursuit of Happyness, and in 2010, he starred alongside Jackie Chan in a remake of The Karate Kid. That year, he was also part of one of the biggest songs of the era, Justin Bieber's "Never Say Never," and the two have remained close friends and frequent stage mates.

In recent years, he has primarily focused on making music, his most recent release being the single "Roses" from June 2024. As for his personal life, he was most recently dating influencer Sab Zada, but the two appeared to be broken up as of August 2024.

© The Chosunilbo JNS Jada and Jaden at the Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2023 Collection Show in South Korea

His sister Willow is also a musician — when she was only nine years old, her debut song "Whip My Hair" became an instantly viral hit, and she released her album empathogen in 2024 — while Trey has also pursued a career in music, specifically DJing, and is known to post his video gaming Twitch videos on his Instagram as well.