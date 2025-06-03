Pink's daughter Willow shows off hair growth after buzzcut in 14th birthday photo from dad Carey Hart

Pink's daughter Willow is growing up fast — and so is her hair!

Just over a year after the "Raise Your Glass" singer's teenage daughter debuted a buzzcut, she showed off her stunning hair growth in a sweet birthday post from her dad Carey Hart as he commemorated her 14th birthday.

In addition to the birthday girl, the Grammy winner, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, and the former professional motorcycle racer, who have been married since 2006, are also parents to son Jameson, who is eight years old.

© Instagram Willow's hair has grown into a bob

In honor of Willow's 14th birthday on Monday, June 2, Carey took to Instagram and shared sweet then-and-now photos of his daughter.

He started off with a current one which sees her wearing a white, strapless eyelet dress with a beaded necklace, and her previous blonde buzzcut appears grown into a choppy brunette bob. Next to it, he shared a photo of Willow as a kid with long, blonde hair, holding a popsicle.

"My #1. I love you to the moon, around it 10,000,000 times, and back," Carey then wrote in his caption.

© Instagram Carey also shared a sweet throwback photo

"Happy 14th kiddo. You are gonna change the world. I'm beyond proud of you. Love papa," he added, and fans and celebrity friends alike were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

"She's awesome. I can tell from here," Alyssa Milano wrote, as others followed suit with: "Happy Birthday Willow you beautiful soul," and: "Happy birthday fabulous lady," as well as: "Happy 14th Birthday Willow Sage! It has been a true blessing watching you grow up. Cheers to an amazing year!"

© Instagram Willow debuted her buzzcut I=in February 2024

Willow debuted her buzzcut in February of last year, in an Instagram post from her mom, which pictured the mom-daughter duo posing next to Australian soccer player Lydia Williams.

The two had just received their own custom Matildas jersey – Australia's national women's soccer team – and Pink wrote in her caption at the time: "Thank you @lydsaussie13 for presenting me and Willow with our very own @Matildas goalkeeper jerseys."

© Getty The Hart family in 2022

Fans were quick to rave about Willow's new look, with one writing: "I love that Willow shaved her head!" as others similarly commented: "Willow looks like she stole her mother's face and pasted on her own head," and: "Willow looks like a badass!!!" as well as: "Willow is almost as tall as you… life flies by. Love seeing you two on stage together, what a dream for you."

At the time, Willow was frequently performing on stage alongside her mom, both during her Summer Carnival tour as well at events such as the Democratic National Convention later that year.