Exclusive: Emilia Fox reveals surprising rule at home with daughter Rose, 14 - 'It's freeing'

When it comes to being an acclaimed actor, Silent Witness star Emilia Fox is famously keeping it in the family.

She is the daughter of The Day of the Jackal star Edward Fox and actress Joanna David – who is vice-president of the Theatrical Guild – as well as the niece of Remains of the Day actor James Fox and the granddaughter of theatre producer Robin.

Her younger brother, Slow Horses star Freddie, and cousin Jack Fox (of Sanditon and Riviera) are also part of the Fox acting dynasty.

© Getty Emilia opened up about family life to HELLO!

However, she is keen for her 14-year-old daughter, Rose, to carve her own path.

"She was very excited about being in A Midsummer Night's Dream [at school] but I don’t think that she's totally focused on acting," Emilia, 50, says of the daughter she shares with ex-partner Jeremy Gilley, founder of non-profit organisation Peace One Day, in this exclusive interview with HELLO!.

© Getty Images Freddie Fox, Edward Fox, Joanna David and Emilia Fox are all actors

"I want to show her that there are many choices she can make. The horizon is broad and she doesn't have to do the same as lots of us have done in the family."

Although they go to the theatre together, her daughter is driven by another passion – for sport, including netball, hockey, cricket, and squash. "She does lots of sports, so I go and watch her matches," says Emilia.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Emilia's daughter loves sports

"I had no interest in sport when I was that age." Despite their differences, mother and daughter are aligned on their views on social media.

"She has no social media – like me – and we've had lots of conversations about that," says Emilia.

© BBC Studios Emilia is best known for her role in Silent Witness as Dr Nikki Alexander

"I wanted her to know what life is like free from it. Rose is incredibly wise, very emotionally mature, and so my biggest thing at the moment is to keep the lines of communication as open as possible."

Life as a working mother

Having a teenage daughter has also impacted Emilia's work. "Now Rose is older, I can travel more for work again and I'm excited about the parts that are being written for women of all ages. It’s even more fun to play parts with life experience."

© Moris Puccio/AcornTV Signora Volpe is filmed in Italy

Emilia's landmark birthday last summer prompted the actress to take a moment of contemplation. "Life was at high speed, and then I actually started my 50th birthday at work, before going out to lunch with my family. There was a moment where I paused and reflected on that. It did feel like a significant birthday in a way that I hadn’t felt before."

Emilia turns 50

"At 50, it's a milestone of thinking [about] what's to come in life and what I want the second half to look like, and I feel really lucky."

© Instagram Emilia and Jonathan have been together since 2021

Emilia, who is in a long-term relationship with TV producer Jonathan Stadlen, has plenty to feel invigorated by as she looks ahead to her 51st birthday on 31 July.

"Life feels busy at 50, and that’s really exciting," she adds. "I've done a little bit on a film this year called Legend Has It (which also stars Rupert Everett) and then I start filming (British crime TV series) Signora Volpe in the autumn."

© Moris Puccio/AcornTV Emilia Fox recommences filming of Signora Volpe this autumn

She's also been working as an ambassador for My Pension Expert, whose new initiative seeks to encourage Britons turning 50 to start their financial planning.

© My Pension Expert Emilia has teamed up with My Pension Expert

"We can put off big life decisions like financial planning. I’m someone who identifies with that because I’m busy," she says.

"Don't worry if you haven't started before. It's never too late to unlock your pension potential and even if you only start saving at 50, you can significantly boost your retirement income by a considerable sum."

Despite her packed schedule, Emilia makes room for a little me-time.

© Instagram Emilia looks forward to her 51st birthday

"I'm working again on my next birthday, so that’s always a lovely way to start it. Then I’ll celebrate by going on holiday for a week with Rose to Majorca."

Emilia Fox is working with My Pension Expert to get one million more Brits seeking financial advice by 2030.

