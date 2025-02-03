Emilia Fox's daughter Rose, 14, ditches longstanding family tradition

Silent Witness star Emilia Fox has inherited her passion for acting from her family, with her father Edward Fox starring in The Day of the Jackal and her mother Joanna David known for her roles in Rebecca and Arthur's Whiskey.

While Emilia said her daughter Rose, 14, was "very good" in her school play, she has shut down the possibility of her following in her footsteps.

"I've been asked all my life, 'Do you think it's in your blood?' and I was always like, 'No no no, it's like having a family of doctors, you get used to the language and you feel comfortable around that world and sort of know it so you gravitate towards it,'" she told The Independent in an interview.

"Then I did the show Who Do You Think You Are? and saw there's a lot of actor family members in the business going back generations, so I thought maybe there is something to it being in the blood."

Despite her cousin, Lewis actor Laurence Fox, brother, White House Farm actor Freddie, and more family members also choosing careers in the acting industry, Emilia expects her teenage daughter to ditch the family tradition and carve her own career path.

Speaking of Rose, whom she shares with filmmaker and peace campaigner Jeremy Gilley, Emilia continued: "So far she has said she wants nothing to do with acting because of having to get up too early.

"And I think that's very good and maybe she will follow her dad into his profession or maybe she'll choose something completely different. But I think the most important thing is to give her the opportunity and keep the horizons as wide open as possible."

This comes after Emilia opened up about her daughter being exposed to the acting world from a very young age, with her then-four-year-old even having her own playroom on the Silent Witness set.

Virgin Media reported she said: "Rose is very much part of the show - as soon as she was born she had a room which the props guys kitted out with toys. She still comes on set which works very well with the juggle - and it is a juggle for any parent."

Emilia and Jonathan's relationship

Emilia was previously married to Mad Men actor Jared Harrisbeen from 2005 to 2010, before dating Rose's father Jeremy Gilley for three years.

Following their split, she told the MailOnline: "I want to get it right, whether I’m on my own or if we were together. It would be amazing to share this as the ideal family, but if it doesn’t work out there are good things about that as well. You both form a very, very strong independent close bond with your child and that’s the tie."

Emilia – who was also previously engaged to stand-up comedian Vic Reeves – has since found love with TV producer Jonathan Stadlen. The couple live in trendy west London with Rose, but Emilia has confessed she loves their current set-up and she has no plans to walk down the aisle again.

During an interview with Woman&Home, she said: "Jonathan asks me to marry him every single day but we're not officially married.

"Just saying we love each other each day has been enough for us in this moment. It has felt very romantic because there's a choice every day to go, 'Yes, I really want to marry you today.'

"He asks me in all different places and at different times. Sometimes when we wake up, sometimes it's at lunchtime, sometimes on bended knee!"

