Laura Woods' cutest family photos with her Love Island star fiancé and baby

Laura Woods and her fiancé Adam Collard welcomed their first child back in January, and the pair have since shared several photos of their little bundle of joy, Leo.

Laura has recently returned to work with the ITV presenter being part of the broadcaster's coverage for the Women's Euros tournament, which kicked off on Wednesday in Switzerland. The star will no doubt be missing little Leo and Adam, but we have no doubt that the duo will be cheering on Laura from home – especially as Leo has already shown his football colours!

Scroll down to see the sweetest pictures of Laura with her fiancé and their sweet son…

Best photos

1/ 10 © Instagram Leo's arrival Laura and Adam announced their son's birth on 25 January. Adam shared this sweet photo of her newborn in his crib, saying: "Leo Ernie Collard, our boy."



2/ 10 © Instagram Sweet moments Adam took to fatherhood like a duck to water and he gave his young son plenty of cuddles. How sweet!



3/ 10 © Instagram Leo's team With Adam hailing from Newcastle, it's no wonder that his son would be supporting the local team. Adam posted this sweet photo of the tot in his football kit back in March.



4/ 10 © Instagram Father-son moments Weeks after little Leo was born, Adam shared this gorgeous photo where he cuddled up with his little man.



5/ 10 © Instagram Smile for mummy On Mother's Day, Laura melted hearts with the sweet snap of her baby son with the biggest smile.



6/ 10 © Instagram Relaxing time in the pool Ahead of travelling to the Euros, Laura enjoyed a break with her family, and she took this hilarious photo of little Leo floating around in a swimming pool.



7/ 10 © Instagram Splashing around Little Leo enjoyed his time in the pool, with Adam sharing a sweet clip of the duo playing around in the water.



8/ 10 © Instagram Baby on holiday Leo certainly enjoyed his time in the sun, cuddling up to his father during a more relaxing time of the trip.



9/ 10 © Instagram Father's Day The family celebrated their first Father's Day this year, and Laura gushed about her beau in the caption. "Dad of The Year, no task too big or baby apparatus instructions too complicated," she penned. "The way you and this little boy adore each other made me realise what it’s all about. Thanks for making my life."

