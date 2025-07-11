Emilia Fox lands 'chilling' new crime role away from Silent Witness

Emilia Fox has been starring on Silent Witness for over 20 years with the star having played Dr. Nikki Alexander since 2004.

It's now been confirmed that the actress had landed a new role within the crime genre as she will serve as the narrator for Audible's Crime Scenes. However, instead of fictional cases, Emilia will be narrating the stories of several true crimes stretching from "an eerie town built by Disney to a locked-room mystery in a Welsh bungalow".

Episodes will deal with different themes including serial killers and piracy and take place all over the world from remote forests in Australia to the island of Anglesey.

© BBC Emilia will narrate the true crime series

The five-part series landed on the platform on Thursday with its first episode taking place in the town of Celebration, Florida. A synopsis for the episode reads: "In 2019, the perfect town has been created for those chasing the American dream but behind the white picket fences and manicured lawns, an unimaginable nightmare is unfolding for one family."

Speaking of her new role, Emilia said: "I can't wait for listeners to hear Audible's 'Crime Scenes' – where we tell true stories about the darkest events from different places around the world. We discovered that truth really can be stranger than fiction!"

Other projects

Alongside Silent Witness, Emilia has plenty of other projects in the works, including a new film where she will star alongside Rupert Everett and Tamsin Greig.

The trio will be appearing in the upcoming fantasy film, Hidden Kingdom. Sharing the news, the 50-year-old said: "I'm very lucky to have had the pleasure of working on LEGEND HAS IT - a fun, fantasy, action packed, family film with a legendary cast and crew - directed by The Legend that is @niallkeepsmum.

Emilia will star in the fantasy film View post on Instagram

"This is the 3rd time Niall and I have worked together and it's always a joy to be part of his projects!"

The synopsis for the film reads: "A misfit teenager travels through a magical portal to the Hidden Kingdom, where he discovers his destiny is to become a prophesied warrior, who is said will destroy an ancient evil curse."