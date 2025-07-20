Wilmer Valderrama welcomes second child with model fiancée — and gives him unique name

Congratulations are in order for Wilmer Valderrama.

The NCIS actor and his fiancée Amanda Pacheco have welcomed their second child, this time a baby boy.

The That 70s Show alum and the model have been engaged since New Year's Day 2020, and welcomed their first child, daughter Nakano Oceana, in February 2021.

© Instagram Wolf was born on July 11, 2025

Wilmer and Amanda took to Instagram over the weekend in a joint post to announce the arrival of their new bundle of joy, a baby boy they have named Wolf Monte, the middle name meaning hill in Spanish.

The couple shared several photos from their baby's birth, including some of him laying on his mom's chest, as well as some of his big sister Nakano doting over him.

Amanda, 34, and Wilmer 45, revealed in the caption that they had welcomed little Wolf almost two weeks ago, on July 11, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

© Instagram Amanda and Wilmer have been dating since 2019

"He is perfect and his NAME. Congratulations to you both and Nakano," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "May he be blessed with a wonderful life in the arms of his beautiful family!" and: "Congrats to you both!!!" as well as: "Congrats mama. Such a beautiful family!!!"

Amanda — who is also a scuba divemaster in addition to being a model — and Wilmer started dating in 2019 after they were introduced by a mutual friend. Speaking to People earlier this year about welcoming another baby together, Amanda said that their daughter Nakano had "been manifesting this for months before I found out I was even pregnant!"

© Instagram Nakano couldn't wait to be a big sister

"Nakano was still the first one to know," she further shared, adding: "She read it to Wilmer and I, and she has been shouting it from the mountaintops to every person who comes in her path: 'I'm going to be a big sister!'"

Wilmer also said that Nakano had "been so sweet to Amanda, kissing her belly goodbye before going to school and bringing the baby a second teddy bear for bedtime," and emphasized: "We want her to feel such a part of this moment so when the baby gets here she knows this is a moment for her too."

© Instagram The four-year-old with her baby brother

Gushing about his role as a father, he said it has provided "a sense of purpose that is hard to describe."

"Like you could in fact lift a car if you had to. Personally, being a girl dad has been the most fulfilling feeling. As an artist, it has also fueled me to make sure she has so many stories in which she sees herself as the hero of her journey! All in all, I was born to be a dad!" he said.