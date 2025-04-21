Katherine Schwarzenegger shares glimpse of sprawling backyard as she reveals A-Lister who was part of newborn's first Easter

It was an extra special Easter weekend for Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt, and their family.

On Sunday, the couple celebrated their very first Easter Sunday since welcoming their third child together, son Ford, in November, and they had the help of a particular A-Lister to make it even more special.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor and the podcast host have been married since 2019, and in addition to baby Ford, are also parents to daughters Lyla, four, and Eloise, two, plus the former is also a dad to son Jack, 12, who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

WATCH: Rob Lowe helps Katherine Schwarzenegger & Chris Pratt celebrate son's first Easter

Katherine took to Instagram on Easter Sunday and shared a glimpse into the family's festivities, which included none other than Rob Lowe dressing up as the Easter bunny and dropping eggs along the family's sprawling backyard for an Easter egg hunt.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave over it, with none other than Rob's son John Lowe joking: "This is the only acting job @roblowe can get these days," as others followed suit with: "I love this!!! How adorable!!! Rob is a true friend for doing this!!!" and: "The fact that this is real life and not a show is absolutely incredible," as well as: "Omg this is epic."