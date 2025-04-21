Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Katherine Schwarzenegger shares glimpse of sprawling backyard as she reveals A-Lister who was part of newborn's first Easter
PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: (L-R) Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger attend Cleobella x Katherine Schwarzenegger event at The Coast Lounge at Palisades Villages on November 04, 2023 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Cleobella x Katherine Schwarzenegger)© Michael Kovac

The podcast host shares three children with Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
It was an extra special Easter weekend for Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt, and their family.

On Sunday, the couple celebrated their very first Easter Sunday since welcoming their third child together, son Ford, in November, and they had the help of a particular A-Lister to make it even more special.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor and the podcast host have been married since 2019, and in addition to baby Ford, are also parents to daughters Lyla, four, and Eloise, two, plus the former is also a dad to son Jack, 12, who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

WATCH: Rob Lowe helps Katherine Schwarzenegger & Chris Pratt celebrate son's first Easter

Katherine took to Instagram on Easter Sunday and shared a glimpse into the family's festivities, which included none other than Rob Lowe dressing up as the Easter bunny and dropping eggs along the family's sprawling backyard for an Easter egg hunt.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave over it, with none other than Rob's son John Lowe joking: "This is the only acting job @roblowe can get these days," as others followed suit with: "I love this!!! How adorable!!! Rob is a true friend for doing this!!!" and: "The fact that this is real life and not a show is absolutely incredible," as well as: "Omg this is epic."

