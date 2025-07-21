Bruce Willis' daughter is her model mom's double in new family photos

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming have two adorable mini-mes in their two daughters.

Over the weekend, the MakeTime Wellness founder took to Instagram and shared a glimpse into how she and her girls spent their weekend in Los Angeles.

She and the Die Hard actor, who she married in 2009, share daughters Mabel Ray, 13, and Evelyn Penn, 11, and he is also a dad to daughters Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31, with ex-wife Demi Moore, to whom he was married from 1987 to 2000.

© Instagram Emma shared a glimpse into her weekend

Sharing a look at what she and her girls got up to, a trip to the Getty Museum in Los Angeles, Emma first shared a sweet snap of her enjoying a picnic with Mabel and Evelyn.

She next shared a photo of the famed museum itself, followed by one of Evelyn laying down in the grass with a cap over her face, and some more snaps of the girls enjoying the museum's sights.

"The Getty gave us art, stunning gardens, sunshine, and the perfect spot for a picnic," Emma wrote in her caption, adding: "Grateful for this slow Sunday with the girls."

© Instagram The Willis ladies spent Sunday at the Getty

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one suggesting: "So pretty Emma, your two girls are so like you and Bruce, your eldest is a mini you and your youngest is so her Dad, love seeing your posts."

Others followed suit with: "Sunday at the Getty… a great idea!" and: "Great pics with your beautiful family," as well as: "You are such a good mom, love the normalcy of your life with the girls. You should be very proud," plus another also commented: "I love the Willis family! All of you guys are absolute gems!"

© Instagram Mabel and Evelyn are 13 and 11

Emma has previously opened up about how she has approached discussing her husband Bruce's condition with their daughters. In April 2022, his family announced that he was diagnosed with aphasia, and the next year, they shared his updated diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

Speaking with Town & Country about how she has been coping the last couple of years, and how she spoken to Mabel and Evelyn about Bruce's health, Emma said: "I'm trying to find that balance between the grief and the sadness that I feel, which can just crack open at any given moment, and finding joy," and though it was a heartbreaking diagnosis to receive, she noted: "This disease is misdiagnosed, it's missed, it's misunderstood, so finally getting to a diagnosis was key so that I could learn what fronto­temporal dementia is and I could educate our children."

© Instagram Evelyn looks just like her mom

"They've grown up with Bruce declining over the years. I'm not trying to shield them from it," she added, and explained: "What I learned from our therapist was that if children ask questions, they're ready to know the answer. If we could see that Bruce was struggling, I would address it with the kids so they could understand."

"But this disease is chronic, progressive, and terminal. There is no cure," she further shared, noting that "obviously, I don't like to speak about the terminal side of this with them, nor have they asked," however, "they know that Daddy's not going to get better."