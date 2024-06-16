Demi Moore and Emma Heming come together to celebrate Bruce Willis with heartwarming family photos

Demi Moore and Emma Heming Willis will always have their love for Bruce Willis in common.

The St. Elmo's Fire actress and the Make Time Wellness founder have a famously close relationship and blended family, ever since the Die Hard actor married the former model in 2009, nine years after his split from the Inside Out author.

The tight-knit family includes his three daughters with Demi, Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 30, and his two with Emma, Mabel Ray, 12, and Evelyn Penn, ten, all of whom featured in their moms' special tribute to their dad.

In honor of Father's Day on Sunday, both Demi and Emma took to Instagram and made a joint post to celebrate Bruce.

The touching post featured photos with all of his five daughters, including throwback snaps with Rumer, Scout and Tallulah as babies, recent ones with each of them now grown up, plus photos of tender moments with his youngest girls.

"Happy Father's Day to our favorite girl dad. We love you, BW!" they wrote in the caption, plus Emma, also sharing the carousel to her Instagram Stories, wrote: "Happy Father's Day to this very special man."

She joked: "I actually couldn't even imagine him with a son," and emphasized: "He is the best dad to all our girls."

Aside from being a doting dad to his five girls, Bruce is also a first-time grandfather, to his daughter Rumer's daughter with partner Derek Richard Thomas, Louetta Isley, who recently celebrated her milestone first birthday.

© Instagram Bruce and Scout

Rumer has previously opened up about how much she already sees of her dad in little Lou. Speaking with People last year, she explained how in rewatching Moonlighting — in which Bruce starred as Detective David Addison opposite Cybill Shepherd as Maddie Hayes — she realized the similarities between her daughter and father's expressions.

© Instagram Bruce and Tallulah

"Whenever she's got a stern discerning look on her face, I just see Bruce Willis," she said at the time. "My dad — especially on Moonlighting — has this little side smirk, that very [mischievous] twinkle in his eye, and I see that so much in her."

© Instagram Bruce and Evelyn

Moreover, she has also shared how her daughter's full name was inspired by Bruce himself. In an Instagram Q&A last year, she shared: "Her name is a mix of things I love," before explaining: "I have always loved the name Lou so was thinking of that for both a boy or a girl, but when we found out she was a girl we came up with Louetta."

She went on: "We wanted to give her options," and ultimately revealed that the name is an amalgamation in honor of some of her and her dad's favorite singers: "Lou" for Louis Armstrong, "Etta" for Etta James, and "Isley" for The Isley Brothers.