Bruce Willis' youngest daughters look so tall in sentimental video from mom Emma Heming

Emma Heming can't believe how quickly time is passing by, and just how fast her daughters are growing up.

The doting mom shares two daughters with Bruce Willis, to whom she has been married since 2009: Mabel Ray, 12, and Evelyn Penn, ten. The Die Hard actor is also a dad to daughters Rumer, 35, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30, who he shares with Demi Moore, his wife from 1987 to 2000.

And though the Make Time Wellness founder has a careful approach to sharing details about her family life, she does occasionally delight fans with heartwarming updates about her girls, the latest being no exception.

Bruce Willis' daughters look so grown up during visit to NYC with mom Emma Heming

On Tuesday, Emma, who appears to be enjoying a getaway to New York City with Mabel and Evelyn, took to Instagram and shared an adorable video reminiscing over past visits to the city.

It first showed a clip of the sisters walking hand in hand down a busy street, looking no older than four or six years old, followed by photos from the same visit that captured them with their arms around each other as they continued to walk through Prince Street in SoHo.

It then cut to a similar but recent video, of the girls looking so much taller similarly walking in SoHo, this time down Broadway, and that was followed by another of them walking by Bryant Park, and they adorably look back at their mom to say hi to the camera.

Emma first shared a sweet throwback of the girls in NYC

"Don't blink cause you just might miss it," Emma aptly wrote, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over the heartwarming moment.

"Aww so adorable. One is mini you and the other one is Bruce," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "So grown up," and: "Enjoy every single moment," as well as: "It goes by way too fast!! You have to enjoy every moment with them when they're young."

Mabel and Evelyn have grown so tall

In addition to seeing candid family moments, fans of Emma have also grown familiar with her informative posts about frontotemporal dementia (FTD), after disclosing that Bruce had been diagnosed with the condition in early 2023.

Fans noted they are like a mini Bruce and mini Emma

Earlier this year, she attended the AFTD 2024 Education Conference, and spoke with Susan Dickinson, CEO of The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, about her decision to publicly disclose news of Bruce's health battle, with her daughters in mind.

The Willis-Heming-Moore family

Emma shared: "I never wanted our daughters to think that this was some kind of family secret that we have to keep," adding: "I felt like it was very important for us to come out and say what it was."

She emphasized: "I wanted them to see us go out and raise awareness, and on a global scale, because that's the kind of reach that their father has. And I know that he would want us to do that, so that was very important."