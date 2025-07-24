Kelly Ripa reveals why she keeps 'quiet' when giving son Joaquin any advice

Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin, 22, has recently graduated from the University of Michigan. Although now would be the best time to give her son advice, Kelly is choosing to take the less-is-more approach.

Kelly shares three kids with husband Mark Consuelos and admitted to People: "Kids are more reticent to take advice from their parents, so we just keep it quiet."

She acknowledged that Joaquin has a good head on his shoulders, and to his own credit.

© Instagram Kelly, Mark and Joaquin love attending college games together

Kelly added: "We've been lucky so far. They've really turned out to be fabulous adults. We're really proud of them." The one singular note that the parents mentioned to their college graduate happened to be more-so solid life advice, rather than specifically catered to him.

Kelly revealed that she told Joaquin: "Slow and steady wins the race," which can be applied in a multitude of ways and across generations and career journeys. Joaquin originally wanted to become a wrestler however he discovered acting along the way, and became more passionate about it.

© Kelly Ripa/LIVE with Kelly and Mark Joaquin recently graduated from the University of Michigan

He recalled that he had an epiphany about switching his path. Joaquin shared in an interview with the University of Michigan Athletic: "With my brother, we would make short movies and stuff on our phones. That's when I started any remote type of acting. I didn't get the part, but I thought that I could really do acting. I should actually look into doing this. That was the light bulb moment."

The aspiring actor remained open and curious when it came to learning from others in his acting classes at school, which helped him long-term.

© Instagram Joaquin was a member of his college's wrestling team

Joaquin explained: "I think what made the difference from the first performance I did to now, is just being in the same room as other great actors for three years straight. The process just rubs off."

The graduate also realized that studying theater gave him an advantage when it came to the sport. He explained: "I think the psychological side of theatre has helped my wrestling as far as knowing how your energy when you walk into a room affects the people around you."

Although he may have switched his five-year-plan, he recognized that wrestling will forever leave a lasting impact on him and the way he approaches future challenges.

© Instagram Now Kelly's son is an aspiring actor

He continued: "Wrestling will always be in my life because of the team and I'll never not know the dudes on the team. I'll always be brothers for life with the team and with the coaches. I think that being in it has given me a big mental edge. I'll take the lessons that I learned and know that when things get hard, I'll definitely remember getting through the tough times in wrestling."

Looks like Kelly may have a point here with allowing her children the space to grow, because Joaquin became a self-aware young man.