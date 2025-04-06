The oldest of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' three kids, 27-year-old Michael Consuelos, has been stepping into his parents' footsteps for years now.

Michael is a graduate of New York University's Tisch School of Arts as a film major, and while he has dabbled in writing, filmmaking and acting, he also works with Bravo as part of the Real Housewives of New York production team.

The budding star took to his social media page to share a glimpse of his life of work over the course of a certain period of time during which his appearance changed quite a bit as well.

© Instagram Michael shared some before-and-after glimpses of his work over a season

Look by look by look

"Beginning, middle, end (of season)," he captioned his photo set, starting off with one leaning on a seating area near high windows looking at his phone with his long hair coiffed to the side.

In the second shot, he's pictured working outside, with longer hair and a mustache changing up his look completely, then adding a third, more recent photo of him with shorter hair and his regular clean shaven style.

© Instagram At one point he began sporting a very distinct mustache

His mom Kelly simply commented: "Most dopest," while one of his friends quipped: "My favorite was the middle aka your Commissioner Jim Gordon phase. Miss you Michael!" and another wrote: "How our emails find you." Even his sister's boyfriend Cassius chimed in, saying: "Nothing he can't do."

The Ripa-Consuelos kids

LIVE co-anchors Kelly and Mark are also the parents of daughter Lola, 23, a fellow NYU graduate like her brother. However, unlike Michael and their youngest sibling, Lola is a musician, independently releasing her own music since 2022. She is based in London.

© Instagram His mom Kelly reacted to his photos with a comment reading "most dopest"

Youngest brother Joaquin, 22, is a senior at the University of Michigan, set to graduate this May. He is a member of the varsity wrestling team and a member of the performing arts school, majoring in drama and recently making his stage debut in a local production of A Few Good Men. Get to know her kids more in the video below...

WATCH: Meet Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Family

Working with their parents

Michael's last acting role was in the movie Let's Get Physical opposite Jenna Dewan, which was produced by Kelly and Mark's company Milojo Productions. Back in middle school, Michael was an intern for Milojo as well.

The 27-year-old told Smashing Interviews Magazine that working with his parents was a "lot of fun," adding: "I think what was really fun was that they were very hands off about the whole thing. They let me do my own things with the character. It was a really amazing collaborative experience, I think."

© Getty Images Kelly and Mark also share younger son Joaquin and one daughter, Lola

Michael even got the opportunity to act with his father on the CW show Riverdale, playing a younger version of Mark's character, Hiram Lodge, and jetting off to Vancouver with him to film.

"I've learned a lot from both of my parents on the producing side and on the acting side," he continued. "I worked with my dad on Riverdale, and when I was doing that, it was really cool to see how he does his thing. I learned a lot from working with him."