For Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, June 2, 2025 is a big day — their "newborn baby," per Kelly, aka Michael Consuelos, celebrates his 28th birthday.

Michael is the oldest of Kelly and Mark's three children, the others being Lola Consuelos, 23, and Joaquin Consuelos, 21. All three are part of the entertainment industry in some fashion, just like their parents.

The newly minted 28-year-old, in particular, is a budding actor, writer and filmmaker, having studied the craft at New York University. He was a producer with Bravo and recently worked on the series Owning Manhattan for Netflix.

© Instagram Happy birthday, Michael Consuelos!

Kelly and Mark, both 54, couldn't resist shouting their first born out during the latest installment of LIVE with Kelly and Mark, the morning of his birthday. "Our newborn baby, our first child, is 28 years old today."

The couple couldn't help but marvel at how fast time flew by, leaning into a chorus of "Wow!" and "What?!" and "How did that happen?"

The Hope and Faith alum then quipped: "Of course, I refuse to wish him a happy birthday until 7:17 PM. Because that is when he was born, and right now, technically, I'm still in labor."

© Instagram Michael is the oldest of the Consuelos siblings and is now a working producer, filmmaker and actor

The pair joked about Kelly being in labor for a "long time," with the mom-of-three saying he got "good and cozy in there" because he "did not wanna come out!"

They sweetly then wished him a happy birthday, which the studio audience echoed with a round of applause, before Kelly once again turned directly to the camera and gave him a truly mom-like warning: "But remember…no cake until 7:17 PM!"

On a related note, the pair turned the conversation to addressing the fact that some of their viewers (and apparently even a recent guest) were not aware of the fact that they're actually married, let alone married for nearly two decades with three children.

© Getty Images Kelly refused to wish her son until 7:17 PM aka the time he was born

"People are shocked," Kelly noted. "We had a guest recently on the show that said, 'Wait, you two are married?'" which Mark countered back with: "Yes, where have you been?"

Michael's last acting role was in the movie Let's Get Physical opposite Jenna Dewan, a Milojo production aka his parents' production company. The young actor told Smashing Interviews Magazine that it was "fun" working with his famous parents, having interned there as a teen as well.

"I think what was really fun was that they were very hands off about the whole thing. They let me do my own things with the character. It was a really amazing collaborative experience, I think," he shared.

© Getty Images Mark and Kelly also share a daughter named Lola and younger son Joaquin

Having also worked alongside his dad on the CW show Riverdale, playing a younger version of his character Hiram Lodge, Michael now has experience both in front of and behind the camera with his soap veteran parents.

"I've learned a lot from both of my parents on the producing side and on the acting side," he shared. "I worked with my dad on Riverdale, and when I was doing that, it was really cool to see how he does his thing. I learned a lot from working with him."