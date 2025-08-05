Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duke of Westminster's baby Cosima's future with £10bn inheritance and title is uncertain
Hugh Grosvenor looking serious in suit© Getty

Duke of Westminster's baby Cosima's future with £10bn inheritance and title is uncertain

Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Wesminster and his wife Olivia, welcomed their first child on 27 July

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
He was once Britain’s most eligible bachelor. Now, the 7th Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, is taking on a new role: he and his wife, Olivia, have become parents to their first child, a baby girl.

The couple announced the news on 27 July, the day she was born. In a statement, they said: "The Duke and Duchess of Westminster are thrilled to announce the birth of their baby daughter. They have named her Cosima Florence Grosvenor."

The couple broke the news of Olivia's pregnancy in March, nine months after their wedding at Chester Cathedral, which was attended by Hugh's close friend, the Prince of Wales (the King is Hugh's godfather) and Princess Eugenie.

Duke and Duchess of Westminster smiling at each other after wedding© Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Westminster have welcomed their first child

Cosima, whose name is derived from the Greek word "kosmos" – meaning order, harmony or the universe – was born into one of Britain's wealthiest families. Her father is worth more than £10 billion, thanks to his extensive property portfolio, which includes 50 percent of Mayfair and 300 acres of Belgravia.

There has been interest in whether the baby girl will inherit her father's titles and wealth. When the 6th Duke, Gerald Grosvenor, died in 2016, Hugh, now 34, inherited his father's fortune and estate as the sole son and heir. He has three sisters: Lady Tamara, 45, Lady Edwina, 43, and Lady Viola, 32.

Ancient law

According to Debrett's, Cosima will not inherit her father’s title, owing to a specific rule concerning the dukedom of Westminster.

Caroline and Rupert Henson and Natalia Grosvenor© Getty
The new baby is the granddaughter of Caroline and Rupert Henson and Natalia Grosvenor

Wendy Bosberry-Scott, the editor of Debrett's Peerage and Baronetage, tells HELLO!: "The dukedom of Westminster can only be passed down the male line, so it currently has no heir. The Duke and Duchess will need to produce a son for the titles to survive. Unless there is a change in the law, Lady Cosima will not inherit her father's titles."

Isabel Rodríguez-Legorburu and other wedding guests at Duke of Westminster's wedding© Karwai Tang
Cosima is surrounded by cousins, including Lady Edwina's children

A source close to the couple says they are focusing on being first-time parents. "The issue of titles and primogeniture is a matter for government and parliament, and isn't something the Duke and Duchess would comment on, certainly not at this stage.

William van Cutsem, Prince William and Rosie van Cutsem after the wedding ceremony © Getty
Prince William is a close friend of Cosima's father

"They're just looking forward to spending time with their daughter as a family."

Where will baby Cosima grow up?

The family's ancestral seat, Eaton Hall in Cheshire, has been home to the Grosvenors since the 15th century. Hugh and Olivia, 32, announced their intention to live there when they married. 

Eaton Hall surrounded by woodland© Alamy
Eaton Hall is surrounded by woodland

It is assumed that Cosima, following in her father’s footsteps, will grow up at the 150-bedroom home, which has a chapel and bell tower and resembles a French chateau with its 11,000 acres of grounds.

An aerial view of Eaton Hall in Cheshire© Getty
Baby Cosima will be raised at Eaton Hall in Cheshire

Looking to the future, Cosima may adopt her parents' passions for sustainability and philanthropy. And with her father running the international property company The Grosvenor Group, she has an impressive role model in the business world.

Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster and Olivia Grosvenor, Duchess of Westminster leave Chester Cathedral following their wedding ceremony © Getty
Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster and Olivia Grosvenor have a passion for sustainability

As the Duke and Duchess embark on their parenting journey, they may reflect on the approach of Hugh's late father, who once said of his son: "He was born with the longest silver spoon anyone could have, but he can't go through life sucking it."

