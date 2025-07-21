The surprising meaning behind 2025's most popular baby names

Our names are so important to us. We use them every day, and they're central to our identities. But did you know that they all have their own unique meanings?

Psychotherapist and author Eloise Skinner explained why choosing the right name for your baby is important:

"Names can be a huge factor in our identity - both externally (how we're perceived by others) and internally (how we see ourselves). Names that carry a strong association with a particular character trait or personality - for example, a name like 'Rose' might be associated with softness and femininity - can also shape the way we behave, our values, and the way we present ourselves."

Noël Wolf, linguistic expert at leading language learning platform Babbel, says:

"Choosing a child’s name is one of the most personal and surprisingly complex decisions a parent can make. It's not just about what sounds nice or what's trending at the moment. A name can carry deep emotional, cultural and even generational significance. For many parents, it's a way to pass on family heritage, honour a loved one or express a hope for the kind of person their child might grow up to be."

According to BabyCenter, these are the most popular baby names of 2025. We headed over to BabyNames.com to find out just what they mean.

The results are surprising!

GIRLS NAMES

10. Eliana

The tenth-most popular girls' name right now has a very sweet meaning.

Eliana, a name deriving from Hebrew, simply means 'God has answered'.

9. Ava

There are a few different meanings for the name Ava, and they're all lovely!

Ava is possibly a variant of the English name Eve, which means 'to breathe' or 'to live'. It is also a Persian name meaning 'voice', or in Hebrew, it means 'life'.

Either way, the name Ava has connotations of vitality and liveliness.

© Getty Images The top 10 baby names for 2025 have some beautiful meanings behind them

8. Aurora

For any Sleeping Beauty fans out there, this adorable name could be the one you choose for your child.

This Latin name translates to 'dawn' - hence the names for the Northern and Southern Lights, Aurora Borealis and Aurora Australis.

7. Ellie

Ellie is often a nickname for Eleanor. Coming from the Hebrew elements 'el', meaning 'God' and 'or', meaning 'light'. So, Ellie and Eleanor mean 'God is my light' - what a lovely meaning!

6. Isabella

Heading over to Italy, we've got the name Isabella up next.

Isabella is derived from the name Isabel, which in turn is a variant of the name Elizabeth. Elizabeth is of Hebrew origin and means 'God is my oath'.

There are lots of possible nicknames of Isabella, including Izzy and Bella.

5. Charlotte

If you want your child to be lively and blithe, this name could be the one for you.

Derived from French, Charlotte is the female version of the name Charles, with both names meaning 'free'.

Of course, we love the royal connection, with the sweet only daughter of Prince William and Kate bearing the name too.

© Getty Princess Charlotte's name has a lovely meaning

4. Emma

The list of famous Emmas is endless - actresses Emma Watson, Emma Stone, Emma Thompson and Emma Roberts make up just a small fraction of a very large group.

And, of course, we can't forget the protagonist of Jane Austen's Emma - smart, beautiful and rich.

So, what does this name mean?

Emma comes from the Germanic word 'ermen', meaning 'whole' or 'universal'. Makes sense for these well-known and well-liked ladies!

3. Sophia

Sophia is a name of Greek origin, and it has a lovely meaning.

Derived from the word 'sophos', the name means 'wisdom'.

2. Amelia

Naming your child Amelia could be a good thing for the future.

While Amelia derives from the Latin name 'Aemilia', meaning 'rival', it is also related to the name 'Amalia' from the Germanic languages.

'Amalia' means 'brave' or 'fearless' - what a great thing to give to your little one!

1. Olivia

The most popular girl's name in the UK right now has actually got a pretty simple meaning, but it's sweet nonetheless.

Olivia comes from the Latin word 'oliva', simply meaning 'olive tree'.

In ancient Rome, the olive tree was a symbol of peace and friendship - cute, right?

Notable Olivias include the American singer Olivia Rodrigo, the Academy-Award winning actress Olivia Colman, and a lead character in Shakespeare's Twelfth Night.

© Getty Pop star Olivia Rodrigo has the most popular name of 2025

BOYS NAMES

10. Leo

Much like the fifth sign of the zodiac, Leo is a Latin name meaning Lion.

It's perfect for those who will grow up to be strong leaders and big personalities.

9. James

Coming from the Hebrew name Yaakov, James is taken to mean 'supplanter'.

With such a strong and purposeful name, it's not surprising that this name has belonged to many kings across history.

There have also been many pioneers named James over the years, including the novelist James Baldwin and James Brown, the "Godfather of Soul".

© Getty Images The name James has belonged to many pioneers over the years

8. Ezra

Ezra can actually be used for a boy or a girl, but the male version comes from Hebrew and means 'help'. This could be the perfect name for a thoughtful or considerate soul.

7. Levi

Levi is another name of Hebrew origin with a sweet definition. Coming from the Hebrew word 'livyatan', Levi means 'joined in harmony'.

We just love the connotations of togetherness and connection!

© Getty Some names, like James and Emma, have stood the test of time

6. Lucas

Lucas has a lovely meaning, which could be a thoughtful choice for your baby.

It is a name of Latin origin meaning 'bringer of light', perhaps to represent the joy coming from the new addition to your family.

5. Mateo

Mateo is the perfect name for your new baby, because it is a Spanish name meaning 'gift of God'. It is a variant of the English name Matthew and is popular in countries across the world.

4. Elijah

The name Elijah is primarily a male name of Hebrew origin that means 'My God Is Yahweh'.

Yahweh is the name of the God of the Israelites in the Hebrew Bible.

3. Oliver

Much like the name Olivia, Oliver is thought to trace back to the Latin 'oliva', or 'olive tree'.

Oliver is a popular name for both celebrities and fictional characters, including Oliver Queen from Green Arrow, Oliver Wood from the Harry Potter series, and Oliver Trask from The O.C.

2. Liam

The Irish name Liam is a shortened version of Uilliam, or William. It means 'protector', which is very fitting for its royal connections too!

There are countless famous Liams, including Irish actor Liam Neeson, The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth, and half of the hit duo Oasis, Liam Gallagher.

© Getty Actor Liam Hemsworth has a name meaning 'protector'

1. Noah

The most popular boys' name at the moment comes from the Hebrew word 'noach', meaning 'rest' or 'comfort'.

As well as the biblical figure from the story of the flood, there have been famous Noahs from recent times, including heartthrob actor Noah Centineo and Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp.