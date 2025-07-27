20 'magical' travel inspired baby names for your little 2025 adventurer

With summer upon us, many of us will be dreaming of our holidays – and it appears that some Brits have their travel on their minds when it comes to naming their babies.

Travel-themed monikers are usually quite exotic, with our favourite city breaks, like Vienna, Milan and Florence cropping up; others give us that holiday feeling, like Jet or Ocean.

Marc Porcar, the CEO of QR Code Generator Pro S. L., commented: "Choosing a name for your baby is one of the most significant decisions a parent can make, and some even believe it can shape their child as a person.

"If you have a child born in the summer months, travel-related names can be really special and evoke scenes of stunning, peaceful and magical destinations all year round, commemorating when your baby was born. Opting for a seasonal name can help narrow down your choices and commemorate when your baby was born."

He concluded: "For many, travel is an especially appealing theme to draw inspiration from, as travelling and holidays often make up some of our most beautiful and thrilling memories, or inspire hope of places to visit in the future."

Discover what the most popular travel-themed names for baby girls and boys are below…

Girls' names

1. Florence. 1,899 girls were named after the Italian city, according to the Office of National Statistics' most recent data. The city, which once served as the Italian capital, is often hailed as the birthplace of the Renaissance and is home to iconic pieces of art, including Michelangelo's David and Botticelli's The Birth of Venus.

2. Sienna. Sienna, named after the Italian city of Siena, was another popular choice for girls, with 1,657 being given the moniker. The Italian city is home to major historic buildings, including the world's oldest bank that is still in use, and features beautiful medieval architecture.

3. Summer. With 542 little girls being named this in 2023, Summer is the third most popular travel-themed name. It immediately conjures the thought of ice cream on the beach, and scenic destinations.

4. Athena. It's believed that the Greek capital city was named after the Goddess of Wisdom, and sunlit beaches instantly come to mind when you hear the name. 461 girls were recently given this name.

5. Georgia. Stemming from ancient Greece, with the name meaning 'agriculture', Georgia is also the name of two locations. While some might think of the US state, it's also the name of an eastern European country, bordering Russia. The popular girl's name was used 386 times.

6. Savannah. Coming in at sixth place is Savannah, which is also the name of Princess Anne's eldest granddaughter. Not only does the name conjure the image of wide-open plains perfect for a safari, but it also shares its name with a city in the American state of Georgia. 284 girls were given this name in 2023.

7. Skye. 277 girls were named this and like other names on the list, it has a dual meaning. While some might think of the bright blue sky, others will think of the large Scottish island.

8. Vienna. Vienna proved to be a popular name, with 200 instances, and the moniker immediately conjures thoughts of the Austrian capital. While the Italian cities were home to arts, Vienna was home to music and was a favourite place of Beethoven and Mozart.

9. Ocean. Getting onto the more unique options, Ocean was used 172 times. The vast bodies of water are a popular choice for those onboard cruise ships, with crossings sometimes taking over a week.

10. India. The final name for girls is India, named after the Asian country. India is a popular travel destination and its original meaning was 'river' or 'body of water'.

Boys' names

1. Rio. Much like for the girls, capital city names are very popular for boys. Rio took the top spot with 338 boys being given the moniker. The name instantly conjures up images of the beach, samba parties and carnivals.

2. Rome. Italian cities also claim high spots for boys, with 232 parents opting to name their baby boy after the Italian capital. Think luscious Italian foods alongside the city's striking history from the Colosseum to the Vatican City.

3. Atlas. This strong name carries two separate meanings. Some might think of the helpful roadmap that helps you get to your scenic destination, but for others, it will conjure pictures of the sky-carrying titan from Greek mythology. 225 boys were named Atlas according to the most recent statistics.

4. Milan. Heading back to Italy, Milan claims the fourth spot with 224 instances of boys being given the name. The major city is the home of fashion thanks to the annual Milan Fashion Show.

5. Cairo. One of the more unique choices for baby boys is Cairo, the Egyptian capital. Not only does the city border the Nile Delta, but it's also home to the Great Pyramids of Giza, one of the most iconic historical sites in history. 138 boys were named this in 2023.

6. Jet. How are you getting to your scenic vistas? With a jet plane, of course. Sleek and stylish, 73 parents chose this name for their little traveller.

7. Caspian. While this name might transport many of us to the Narnia books from our childhood, it also derives from the Caspian Sea, which stretches from eastern Europe to southern Asia. 72 baby boys took on the name.

8. Sunny. The weather we're all hoping for when it comes to our summer break! 58 boys were given this bright and shining name.

9. Rocky. One for the explorers, the name immediately evokes long hikes across the hills. It also makes us think of the perfect winter break option, thanks to Canada's Rocky Mountains, known as the Rockies. 51 boys were given this name, according to the data.

10. Ocean. Appearing on both lists, Ocean is the perfect name for little boys or girls for families with travel aspirations. 41 baby boys took on the moniker.