Duke of Westminster and Olivia Henson welcome first baby - see announcement

Huge congratulations are in order for the Duke and Duchess of Westminster! HELLO! can reveal that the happy couple have welcomed their first child, a baby daughter, whom they have named Cosima Florence Grosvenor.

The Duke, Hugh Grosvenor, and his wife, Olivia Henson, are said to be overjoyed with the arrival of their baby daughter.

In a statement released on Sunday, 27 July, the new parents said: "The Duke and Duchess of Westminster are thrilled to announce the birth of their baby daughter."

The statement continued: "They have named her Cosima Florence Grosvenor, who was born in London today, 27 July.

"Both the Duchess and Cosima are doing well. The Duke and Duchess now look forward to spending this special time together as a family," the statement finished.

The name Cosima is of Greek and Italian origin, and it carries a beautiful, elegant meaning. The name is derived from the Greek word kosmos (κόσμος), which means order, harmony, or the universe.

A source close to the couple tells HELLO!: “The issue of titles and primogeniture is a matter for Government and Parliament and isn’t something the Duke and Duchess would comment on, certainly not at this stage. They’re just looking forward to spending time together with their baby daughter as a family.”



© Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Westminster have welcomed their first child

This new arrival marks a happy and new chapter for the Duke and Olivia, who tied the knot in a stunning ceremony in 2024.

Since their wedding, the couple have only been pictured a handful of times. Most recently, back in April, they were seen during a visit to the Queen's Park campus in Handbridge, which is home to the Chester Business School, the Wheeler building and the Faculty of Health, Medicine and Society.

Of their visit, the Duke of Westminster said: "It was a pleasure for Olivia and I to visit the University of Chester and see first-hand the amazing facilities and inspiring work taking place there.

The couple married on 7 June 2024

"From the Business School’s regional and international engagement to the cutting-edge medical training technologies, the University is playing a vital role in shaping future professionals and contributing to both the local community and global education."

Pregnancy announcement

In March, the Duke and Duchess of Westminster announced the happy news that they are expecting their first child together.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the couple said: "The Duke and Duchess of Westminster are very pleased to share that the Duchess is expecting a baby in the summer. The couple are delighted with the news and are very much looking forward to starting a family together."

DUKE OF WESTMINSTER: FACT FILE Meet the Duke of Westminster​​​​ © Getty Hugh Grosvenor is the 7th Duke of Westminster

He is the third child and only son of Natalia and the late Gerald Grosvenor

He inherited the dukedom, a huge fortune and Eaton Hall at the age of 25

The Duke was styled as Earl Grosvenor from his birth in 1991 until his father's death in 2016

He studied at Mostyn House School and Ellesmere College in Shropshire

Obtained a degree in Countryside Management from Newcastle University His staggering net worth Hugh topped this year's Sunday Times 40 Under 40 Rich List, boasting a fortune of £10.1 billion

He is Chair of both the Grosvenor Trustees and the Westminster Foundation

Grosvenor Group owns about 300 acres of land in Mayfair and Belgravia Other facts He is known as Hughie among friends

Owns half of Mayfair

The Duke represents Team GB at Olympic Skeet Shooting competitions

He is also President of the national charity, the Country Trust

Their love story

King Charles's godson met Olivia in 2021 through mutual friends, and the couple celebrated their engagement two years later in April 2023 with a casual photograph on the grounds of his family home, Eaton Hall in Cheshire.

The 7th Duke of Westminster has often been referred to as 'the most eligible man in Britain' owing to his aristocracy, wealth and close friendships with both Prince William and Prince Harry. He is godfather to both Prince George and Prince Archie.

The couple tied the knot at Chester Cathedral on 7 June 2024, and both were greeted by loud cheers from the excited crowds before entering the church.

The bride looked beautiful in an elegant gown of ivory silk made by London-based designer Emma Victoria Payne, complete with floral motifs and the couple's initials embroidered into the fabric.

She wore the Grosvenor family's Faberge Myrtle Leaf Tiara, created in 1906. The Duke and Olivia's wedding was attended by members of the British royal family, including Prince William and Princess Eugenie.