Michelle Keegan's baby Palma debuts blonde hair as her new nickname is revealed

Michelle Keegan has been filming on set in Bulgaria at an unknown location over the past few weeks and has shared a variety of incredible outfit posts and little snippets of her downtime with her loyal Instagram following between takes.

The Our Girl star took the overseas work trip alongside her beautiful baby daughter Palma, her hairdresser and makeup artist, and her cousin, Katie Fearnhough, who helped her look after the tot in between takes.

Katie, who is a fashion influencer, shared a bank of the most magical snaps with her followers on Saturday afternoon and revealed her newest family member's nickname with fans. "Bulgaria best bits with Princess P." Michelle quickly responded, remarking: "Spent most of your time out there patiently waiting for P to finally wake up!"

Baby Palma's hair looked light blonde

In the carousel of snaps, Palma can be seen watching her mother doing what she does best - acting, and as always, her face was covered.

© Instagram Michelle has kept Palma's face from social media

Michelle and husband Mark Wright have chosen to keep their daughter's face private since the Coronation Street star gave birth in March, never revealing too much of their bundle of joy. However, in these latest snaps, the back of Palma's head showed a very light covering of almost blonde hair. How adorable is that? A little blondie!

Bring your daughter to work day

During her babysitting duties on the trip, Katie shared a delightful snap of Palma looking ultra sweet in a frilly hat and romper suit, watching as her mother performed on set. Katie penned: "Watching her mummy" as the bubba held up her hands with glee.

© @katiefearnehoughx Michelle cousin shared a lovely snapshot of Palma watching her mother at work

Katie posted a sweet video, where she can be seen idyllically sitting on a park bench, cradling the tot, in a lovely smocked outfit which was by Jojo Maman Bébé.

© katiefearnehoughx Katie cuddled Palma in a sweet video

Palma enjoyed lots of attention from Michelle and Katie.

© katiefearnehoughx Palma was seen with a lovely striped outfit on as she enjoyed a 'girls' night'

The trio even found time to fit in a 'girls' night in' too. Katie showed a setup, which featured a gorgeous table of 'picky bits,' alongside a bouquet of blooms, and nestled on the sofa was Palma, looking as chic as ever in a trendy striped outfit. One for the memory bank, that one. Adorable.