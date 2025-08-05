Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Beyoncé's mom called out over sharing too much about famous family: 'I have no shame'
Subscribe
Beyoncé's mom called out over sharing too much about famous family: 'I have no shame'
Split image of Beyoncé and Tina Knowles© Getty

Beyoncé's mom called out over sharing too much about her daughter and grandchildren: 'I have no shame'

Tina Knowles gushed about her family during her latest podcast appearance

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Nearly 30 years into her daughter Beyoncé's fame, Tina Knowles is still as excited as she was at the beginning.

During a recent appearance on Kate Hudson's Sibling Revelry podcast, which she typically hosts with her brother Oliver Hudson, the Knowles family matriarch reflected on her insistence on not becoming "jaded" or ever tiring from the success her daughter has achieved.

However, she confessed that her excitement has sometimes gotten her in a bit of trouble with the "ALIEN SUPERSTAR" singer, when she can't help but post countless videos to Instagram gushing about her as well as her granddaughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z pose for a photo with Tina Knowles at a celebration after Matriarch's book tour stop at The Wiltern, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Beyoncé, Tina and Jay-Z celebrating Tina's memoir release

On the latest Sibling Revelry podcast, Kate asked Tina whether she ever has moments where she thinks, "of course" Beyoncé's famous, "she came from me."

She however noted she will never be "jaded" enough to feel cocky about her family's success. "I just think about how blessed we are to be passionate about something and for it to come to life like that. I mean, I don't take it for granted. Ever."

"I'm still crying. I'm still like, 'I can't believe this,'" she continued, adding: "I'm screaming louder than anybody when Blue and Rumi me come out, not as much for me, but for them."

Beyoncé on stage with daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi, and mother Tina Knowles at SoFi Stadium, for the second of five shows of her COWBOY CARTER TOUR. Beyoncé 'Cowboy Carter Tour' in concert at SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California, USA - 01 May 2025 The shows continue May 4th, 7th and 9th, before heading to Chicago.© via PictureGroup/Shutterstock
The Knowles women on stage

She then recalled how during one of Beyoncé's stops from her latest Cowboy Carter tour — during which Blue and Rumi routinely joined their mom on stage — Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey were in attendance, and were surprised at just how excited Tina still gets to see her girls perform, even though she's seen the same show countless times.

"I'm screaming the whole time, and I'm like, I have no shame, you know," she said, before revealing: "I post twenty five videos, and then I get a call and Beyoncé will be like, 'Mama, can you not post so much? Like c'mon now, when are you ever going to stop posting? … You're doing too much.'"

Tina's message dedicated to granddaughter Rumi Carter © Instagram
Tina gushing over her granddaughter on Instagram

Still, she emphasized: "I never want to be jaded about it or take it for granted, it's still really exciting for me."

Among some of her recent Instagram posts was insight into how Rumi handled her stage debut this summer. She reposted a video of Rumi's many performances, and wrote: "Grandma is missing you much today my sweet baby girl Rumi Love," adding that she wanted everyone to know that Rumi did "all of her choreography" on her own.

Tina Knowles, Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King" at Dolby Theatre on December 09, 2024 in Hollywood, California© Getty Images
The Knowles family in 2024

"When I asked her, 'What are you gonna do tonight Rumi?' she would reply, 'Be myself, or 'It's a surprise grandma,' basically respectfully saying without saying 'I got this,'" she then revealed.

"Of course, I encouraged her to do the most," she went on, adding: "We never knew what to expect. She picked out her costumes every night from the many choices her stylist @tytryone gave her!"

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Rumi Carter gets overwhelmed with emotion on stage with Beyoncé and Blue Ivy

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Parenting
See more
Read More