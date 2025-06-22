Beyoncé's daughter Rumi distracts mom and sister Blue Ivy mid-performance — Tina Knowles reacts

Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour has already gone viral several times over for a variety of different reasons, from fan edits to its gag-worthy production value and adorable Carter family moments.

The singer, 43, has shared the stage each night of the ongoing world tour with her two daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter, with Blue a principal dancer and Rumi making an appearance as her mom sings "PROTECTOR."

Now it's time for a new moment from the show to make the rounds online, once again featuring the adorable eight-year-old, who made her stage debut with the tour when it began on April 28 in California.

© Beyoncé/Instagram Beyoncé's daughters Blue and Rumi have become fixtures of the "Cowboy Carter" stage

A recent clip circling on social media captures Beyoncé performing in France, concluding her collaboration with her youngest daughter as she embraces both Rumi and Blue, 13, who lovingly looks to her sibling beside their mom.

Suddenly, Rumi is distracted by a sight to the right of the stage, quickly pointing and excitedly waving. The gesture even gets Blue and Beyoncé's head turning, with recognition quickly dawning on Blue's face and Beyoncé also waving back.

© John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock Rumi's adorable distraction caught the eyes of social media users

Some social media users questioned what it was that left Rumi so suddenly enthralled, which leads to Carter family matriarch Tina Knowles, who took to her own social media page with a full version of a fan clip from both sides of the stage. Scroll below to see it for yourself!

It turns out that the eight-year-old was in fact waving to an audience member in the pit with a life-size plush of Stitch, from Disney's Lilo & Stitch movies, which captivated her so. Beyoncé and Blue each also react to seeing the huge doll rise up above the crowd.

© HELLO! The singer even shares several videos and photos of her family during her show

Tina, 71, sweetly summed up her granddaughter's reaction by saying: "Rumi loves Stitch so much!!!! She walked into the dressing room with this big stitch hugging it almost every day! How did this person in the audience know??????? Wow it made her very happy!"

Rumi is likely also one of the many fans of Disney's new live action adaptation of the original 2002 classic. While the live action version received less glowing reviews than its source material, with many questioning its purpose to begin with, it was a box office smash, grossing over $870 million worldwide and currently the third highest grosser of 2025 so far.

© Getty Images The tour is set to conclude in Las Vegas on July 26

The Carter family aren't strangers to the Disney family of live action adaptations themselves, with the "YA-YA" singer playing Nala in their 2019 CGI adaptation of The Lion King, reprising her role in its 2024 prequel Mufasa: The Lion King. Blue voiced Princess Kiara in the 2024 film as well, making her feature film debut.

Sunday, June 22 will mark the Cowboy Carter Tour's final international stop with its third show in Saint-Denis, France. The tour returns to the United States on June 28 in Beyoncé's native Houston, Texas for 10 more shows, finally concluding on July 26 at Allegiant Stadium near Las Vegas.

While official boxscores have not yet been released, the tour has reportedly already grossed over $230 million worldwide, on track to potentially become one of the highest grossing concert tours of all time by a female artist (the Renaissance World Tour is currently the third highest grosser among female artists).