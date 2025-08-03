Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles shows off granddaughter Rumi's personality as she reveals reality behind stage debut

Beyoncé's daughter Rumi is a star in the making.

Though it's her older sister Blue Ivy that has become known as the next Knowles' generation's star, Rumi, who is eight years old, proved her own budding stardom when she made her stage debut during her mom's Cowboy Carter tour this summer.

In addition to Rumi and Blue, who is 13 years old, the "ALIEN SUPERSTAR" singer is also a mom to Rumi's twin Sir, who she shares with Jay-Z, her husband since 2008.

Tina gave a sweet shout-out to Rumi

Over the weekend, Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles took to Instagram and shared some insight into how Rumi's stage debut came to be, revealing that she was the brains behind it.

The Knowles matriarch reposted a video of Rumi's many performances, and wrote: "Grandma is missing you much today my sweet baby girl Rumi Love," adding that she wanted everyone to know that Rumi did "all of her choreography" on her own.

"When I asked her, 'What are you gonna do tonight Rumi?' she would reply, 'Be myself, or 'It's a surprise grandma,' basically respectfully saying without saying 'I got this,'" she then revealed.

© via PictureGroup/Shutterstock The Knowles ladies on stage in May

"Of course, I encouraged her to do the most," she went on, adding: "We never knew what to expect. She picked out her costumes every night from the many choices her stylist @tytryone gave her!"

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over Rumi, with one writing: "The spirit of Solange is SO STRONG in Rumi," referring to Beyoncé's younger sister, a star musician in her own right.

© via PictureGroup/Shutterstock Rumi made her stage debut for Cowboy Carter

Others followed suit with: "I love how Blue motioned to Rumi to smile. Such a cute moment," and: "This one right here was one of her best entrances! She did that! She's just a vibe! Cute self!" as well as: "Rumi is her mama's child. All that personality and showmanship wrapped in Jay-Z's entire face."

Prior to Cowboy Carter coming to an end last week, Beyoncé's stylist Ty Hunter opened up to HELLO! about styling Blue and Rumi.

© Beyoncé/Instagram She followed in her older sister Blue Ivy's footsteps

Speaking about what it was like styling the multiple generations on the tour, Ty told HELLO!: "It's been a blessing. To see the youth grow into talented individuals and their own individual style as well... has just been a blessing."

He also added that it was a group effort, and that all of the stylists and Beyoncé were clear on the kids' outfits representing who they truly are in a respectful way. "It was all about making them a part of this story," he said, adding: "Age-appropriate was important all the way as well."