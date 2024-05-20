Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles shows support for 'creative' grandkids Blue, Rumi, Sir in heartfelt insight into family dynamics

Tina Knowles is a mom to music sensations Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, a business owner, entrepreneur, and more, but her favorite role is grandmother.

The businesswoman, 70, shares her two daughters with ex-husband Mathew Knowles, 72, and is a doting grandmother to a total of four grandchildren.

The "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" singer, who has been married to Jay Z since 2008, is a mom to daughter Blue Ivy, 12, and twins Rumi and Sir, six, while Solange shares son Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr., 19, with ex-husband Daniel Smith.

WATCH: Tina Knowles shows off granddaughter Blue Ivy's skills

Tina, during an appearance on the Today Show's 4th Hour with Hoda & Jenna, opened up about both her role as a mother and grandmother, and how the family is embracing all of the kids' very creative spirits.

Asked by co-anchor Hoda Kotb about being a grandmother, she said: "It's the best," before joking: "I mean with grandkids you don't have the pressure of taking responsibility for how they turn out, so you get to just indulge them and let them have noisy toys that drive their parents [crazy]."

She further gushed: "It's just the best, they are the best, my grandkids are all super creative and I just love them to death."

© Getty Images Tina is her grandkids' biggest supporter

Plus, asked just how much the family is "watching" the kids' creative endeavors –– Grammy-winning Blue has joined her mom on stage and on the screen, while Daniel just made his modeling debut –– Tina shared: "We're watching but you know, they still have a lot of time."

MORE: Tina Knowles praises her daughter Beyonce's 'amazing' twins Rumi and Sir in rare comments

MORE: Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles looks unreal in figure-hugging lace jumpsuit

She noted: "They're all super –– they're great artists, visual artists, and very smart so, we don't know what's going to happen," and emphasized: "Whatever they want to do we just want to support them."

© Getty Blue Ivy performing with her mom on the Renaissance tour

Tina also opened up about raising her girls, and how she instilled so much confidence in them, telling the hosts: "Just for them I think the first thing [I taught them] was to be a good person, no matter what you choose to do in life. It sounds like a cliché, but it's very true."

MORE: Tina Knowles wows fans as she fits into daughter Beyoncé's costume with just one alteration

"Just lessons I instilled in them, you gotta work hard if you want good results, there are no shortcuts, but to treat people how you want to be treated."

© Cliff Watts via Beyonce.com The Knowles family

She endearingly added: "I'm most proud that my girls –– including Kelly Rowland who came to live with us [when she was 11] –– are all just wonderful human beings first."

Lastly, asked how she raised such hard working women so dedicated to their craft, she noted that for both Beyoncé and Solange, music was all they ever wanted to do growing up, and so: "I think it's important to not push them in any direction or to force them to do anything, but when they love something, then encourage them and find every opportunity for them to do that."