Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Venus Williams shares thoughts on having kids weeks after going public with Andrea Preti engagement
Subscribe
Venus Williams shares thoughts on having kids weeks after going public with Andrea Preti engagement
Digital Cover mother-and-baby© Getty Images

Venus Williams shares thoughts on having kids weeks after going public with Andrea Preti engagement

The tennis star got candid about her future plans

Nova M Bajamonti
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Venus Williams recently celebrated getting engaged to Andrea Preti and it looks like the tennis star may be ready for the next era of becoming a mother.

The athlete reflected back on winning Wimbledon in 2000, and she honestly explained how that moment influenced how she would raise her future children.

Venus, who's currently playing at the Cincinnati Open shared with Marie Claire: "I was thinking about this today. I was thinking, 'gosh, if I have kids, I really have to raise them the way my parents raised us' – just to be proud of who we were, to know our history as African Americans. So, me being there was not necessarily even special. It was like, 'I am who I am.' Looking back, I'm glad I had that level of oblivion."

This isn't the first time that Venus has opened up about exploring motherhood. She previously shared on her official YouTube channel in 2022: "There's so much sacrifice, it's gonna be hard. But I know that if that happened, I would totally be dialed in, completely dialed in."

Recommended videoYou may also likeVenus Williams turns-heads in Paris rocking edgy new hair

Although she was receptive to the idea, she admitted: "I've had so much fun living your life for yourself so I have ways to go still."

Venus has also been transparent about her difficult journey suffering from uterine fibroids, which affects women's reproduction.

The athlete underwent surgery last year and she spent 16 months recovering from the intense operation.

Andrea Preti and Venus Williams attend the front row at the Dsquared2 F/W 2025 - 2026 runway during the Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 at on February 25, 2025 in Milan, Italy© Getty Images
Andrea and Venus got engaged in July 2025

Despite the long and grueling journey, she saw the bigger picture. She expressed to Marie Claire: "It was a great moment in my life. I was able to conquer something that had been getting on top of me. It was kind of this epiphany of like, 'Wow, there's answers to this that I wasn’t even looking for.' That was the beginning of a big change for me."

Andrea Preti and Venus Williams attend the photocall ahead of the Dsquared2 F/W 2025 - 2026 runway during the Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 at on February 25, 2025 in Milan, Italy.© Getty Images
The couple have been romantically linked for a year

Venus admitted that she's a "very private person," however she wanted to share her story for a meaningful purpose. She explained: "I don't want anyone else to feel the way I did."

The tennis star was first linked to Andrea last July, when they were spotted on a boat on the Amalfi Coast.

Venus Williams © Shutterstock
Venus has been open about her health journey

They kept their relationship private, however in January 2025, Venus shared a selfie of the pair enjoying the Bahamas and wrote: "The best company."

Fast forward a year later, and the pair was engaged in July 2025. The rumors of an engagement first began swirling when Venus was seen wearing a gorgeous diamond ring during her stay in Rome. The same ring appeared once again when she attended the Dsquared2 fashion show in Milan a few weeks later.

During a post-match interview half a year later in Washington D.C., fellow Grand Slam winner Rennae Stubbs curiously inquired about Venus' situation.

Venus Williams attends The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2024 at The Serpentine Gallery on June 25, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)© Getty Images
Venus is open to becoming a mother in the future

Rennae asked: "You are now an engaged woman. So, how has Andrea helped you in this comeback? You're happy, a smile on your face. I mean, how much has he made a difference in your life?"

Venus confirmed the engagement by replying: "There were so many times where I just wanted to coast and kind of chill. Do you know how hard it is to play tennis? He encouraged me to get through this, and it's wonderful to be here." 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More Parenting
See more
Read More