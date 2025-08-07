Venus Williams shares thoughts on having kids weeks after going public with Andrea Preti engagement

Venus Williams recently celebrated getting engaged to Andrea Preti and it looks like the tennis star may be ready for the next era of becoming a mother.

The athlete reflected back on winning Wimbledon in 2000, and she honestly explained how that moment influenced how she would raise her future children.

Venus, who's currently playing at the Cincinnati Open shared with Marie Claire: "I was thinking about this today. I was thinking, 'gosh, if I have kids, I really have to raise them the way my parents raised us' – just to be proud of who we were, to know our history as African Americans. So, me being there was not necessarily even special. It was like, 'I am who I am.' Looking back, I'm glad I had that level of oblivion."

This isn't the first time that Venus has opened up about exploring motherhood. She previously shared on her official YouTube channel in 2022: "There's so much sacrifice, it's gonna be hard. But I know that if that happened, I would totally be dialed in, completely dialed in."

Although she was receptive to the idea, she admitted: "I've had so much fun living your life for yourself so I have ways to go still."

Venus has also been transparent about her difficult journey suffering from uterine fibroids, which affects women's reproduction.

The athlete underwent surgery last year and she spent 16 months recovering from the intense operation.

© Getty Images Andrea and Venus got engaged in July 2025

Despite the long and grueling journey, she saw the bigger picture. She expressed to Marie Claire: "It was a great moment in my life. I was able to conquer something that had been getting on top of me. It was kind of this epiphany of like, 'Wow, there's answers to this that I wasn’t even looking for.' That was the beginning of a big change for me."

© Getty Images The couple have been romantically linked for a year

Venus admitted that she's a "very private person," however she wanted to share her story for a meaningful purpose. She explained: "I don't want anyone else to feel the way I did."

The tennis star was first linked to Andrea last July, when they were spotted on a boat on the Amalfi Coast.

© Shutterstock Venus has been open about her health journey

They kept their relationship private, however in January 2025, Venus shared a selfie of the pair enjoying the Bahamas and wrote: "The best company."

Fast forward a year later, and the pair was engaged in July 2025. The rumors of an engagement first began swirling when Venus was seen wearing a gorgeous diamond ring during her stay in Rome. The same ring appeared once again when she attended the Dsquared2 fashion show in Milan a few weeks later.

During a post-match interview half a year later in Washington D.C., fellow Grand Slam winner Rennae Stubbs curiously inquired about Venus' situation.

© Getty Images Venus is open to becoming a mother in the future

Rennae asked: "You are now an engaged woman. So, how has Andrea helped you in this comeback? You're happy, a smile on your face. I mean, how much has he made a difference in your life?"

Venus confirmed the engagement by replying: "There were so many times where I just wanted to coast and kind of chill. Do you know how hard it is to play tennis? He encouraged me to get through this, and it's wonderful to be here."