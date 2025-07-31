Linda Evangelista looks flawless in must-see vacation photos with teen son

Linda Evangelista shared a carousel of pictures, and one was a sweet post featuring her son Augustin James Evangelista, 18, whom she shares with her ex-partner Francois-Henri Pinault.

The lovely picture featured two points of view. One being the model holding up a beer to her mouth with a backdrop of a restaurant in Italy at night, and the other being her son also holding up a pint, in the same location.

Linda sported a chic brown button-up shirt with elegant gold glasses, while her son donned a simple white t-shirt. Another picture included Linda taking a selfie in front of the popular tourist site the Spanish Steps in Rome, as her son made a cameo behind her.

© Instagram Linda Evangelista went on a trip to Rome with her son

The icon captioned the set: "A special trip to Roma with some of my [favorite] people, thank you BVLGARI." This isn't the first time that Linda has shared a picture of their bond. Last month, the doting mother posted a carousel of pictures from her son's high school graduation. Linda lovingly captioned the post: "Then this happened. I’m one proud momma. Blessed, blessed, blessed…"

Helena Christensen commented: "Congratulations to your handsome boy." Christy Turlington wrote: "Congratulations Augie!!!! So happy for you all!" Marc Jacobs added: "Wonderful mom! So proud you are!! Congrats Augie." Anna Sui continued: "Congratulations Augie!!! So proud of you!!!"

© Instagram Augustin recently graduated from high school

One of the featured guests at the festive occasion was Salma Hayek, who is Augustin's stepmother. Another big milestone that was celebrated recently was Linda's 60th birthday in May, as her family and friends, including Augustin, joined her at her simple yet meaningful backyard party.

She captioned the carousel post: "Thanks to everyone who made 60 so special. I love you all #blessed." When it comes to what it's like for Linda to co-parent Augustin with Salma, the model embraced their blended family.

© Instagram Salma Hayek is Augustin's stepmother

Linda recalled the time she was sick during the holidays and Salma went out of her way to help her. She revealed to Vogue: "I was sick at Thanksgiving, and Salma got on the plane with her daughter, came here, and made Thanksgiving dinner. She asked what I wanted—it was a very eclectic wish list."

© Instagram Linda often shares pictures with her son on social media

Linda continued: "I wanted her Mexican chicken with truffled potatoes, and she spent the day in the kitchen and cooked it herself. No help. The kids helped her at the end. She made a feast—a beautiful, beautiful meal."

Although Linda initially told her she wouldn't be celebrating Thanksgiving, Salma responded: "Oh yes you are. I am coming." Linda charmingly expressed: "And poof, she was here." The big family came together for Augustin's big moment, which surely made the graduate feel supported and loved.