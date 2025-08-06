Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nicole Kidman's daughter 'hated' these rules set by her famous parents
Subscribe
Nicole Kidman's daughter 'hated' these rules set by her famous parents
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas.© Getty Images

Nicole Kidman's daughter 'hated' these rules set by her famous parents

The Babygirl actress shares daughters Sunday and Faith with husband Keith Urban

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's two daughters, Sunday and Faith, are slowly becoming mainstays of the spotlight, with the two teenagers each making multiple public appearances in the last year alone.

Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14, each made their public debut at their mother's AFI Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony with their extended family members, and since then, the former has become a working model.

Sunday Rose for NYLON Magazine© Elliot James Kennedy for NYLON
Sunday Rose for NYLON Magazine

Through multiple appearances on the runway for Miu Miu and a campaign with OMEGA, Sunday is slowly making her mark on the fashion world, although as she detailed in her new interview with NYLON, it took a bit of negotiating with her parents at first.

"There are two big rules," she explained, per her famous parents. "The first was that I couldn't explore any kind of fashion work until I was 16, and the second is that school always has to come first, which at first I hated, but I am actually really glad that I have these rules in place because it keeps me in a good mindset."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Nicole Kidman's parenting rule her children aren't impressed by

The 16 rule was one Nicole, 58, herself had stated before in conversation with Victoria Beckham for Vogue, explaining why she only allowed her daughter to join her at a fashion show when she was nearing the milestone age.

"She's wanted to go for a long time. That was her foray into it, and that was it. I'm like no, no more," the Oscar-winning actress explained. "It's a push-pull. I don't want to hold her back because I don't want to be coddling her." 

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the Miu Miu dinner party as part of Paris Fashion Week at Gigi on October 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Miu Miu)© Getty Images
"I couldn't explore any kind of fashion work until I was 16"

Sunday also noted that despite being the daughter of two of the world's most renowned celebrities, she is able to make a first impression on her own merit, especially when it comes to others in her age group.

"When people my age meet me, they normally don't know anything about my life, which is sort of wonderful because I am able to make a first impression based on who I am and not who my family is," she commented to NYLON.

Sunday Rose walks the runway during the Miu Miu Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show © Getty Images
Sunday made her runway debut walking for Miu Miu in 2024

Sunday and Faith primarily grew up in Nashville, although jetted all around the world often enough as their dad hit the road and their mom filmed in some of the most beautiful locales. But their home has always been the Tennessee capital.

"The city has changed so much over the years, but it's been nice to grow up in more of a small town than a big city," she gushed. "I will have time to experience that in life, whether it's during college or later, so I like that I've gotten to grow up in a city that has a bit of a slower pace. It also makes it really exciting to travel for work to places like Paris or New York."

nicole kidman and daughter sunday rose at balenciaga pfw© Getty Images
Her debut at fashion week came just before she turned 16 at a Balenciaga Haute Couture Show

As for college, the Miu Miu muse has expressed an interest in studying psychology at New York University. "Yes, that was true at one point. I have several interests that I am interested in exploring in college. Filmmaking has actually been my dream career since I was 5, so I hope I'm able to study that in college."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More Parenting
See more
Read More