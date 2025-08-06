Nicole Kidman's daughter 'hated' these rules set by her famous parents

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's two daughters, Sunday and Faith, are slowly becoming mainstays of the spotlight, with the two teenagers each making multiple public appearances in the last year alone.

Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14, each made their public debut at their mother's AFI Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony with their extended family members, and since then, the former has become a working model.

© Elliot James Kennedy for NYLON Sunday Rose for NYLON Magazine

Through multiple appearances on the runway for Miu Miu and a campaign with OMEGA, Sunday is slowly making her mark on the fashion world, although as she detailed in her new interview with NYLON, it took a bit of negotiating with her parents at first.

"There are two big rules," she explained, per her famous parents. "The first was that I couldn't explore any kind of fashion work until I was 16, and the second is that school always has to come first, which at first I hated, but I am actually really glad that I have these rules in place because it keeps me in a good mindset."

The 16 rule was one Nicole, 58, herself had stated before in conversation with Victoria Beckham for Vogue, explaining why she only allowed her daughter to join her at a fashion show when she was nearing the milestone age.

"She's wanted to go for a long time. That was her foray into it, and that was it. I'm like no, no more," the Oscar-winning actress explained. "It's a push-pull. I don't want to hold her back because I don't want to be coddling her."

© Getty Images "I couldn't explore any kind of fashion work until I was 16"

Sunday also noted that despite being the daughter of two of the world's most renowned celebrities, she is able to make a first impression on her own merit, especially when it comes to others in her age group.

"When people my age meet me, they normally don't know anything about my life, which is sort of wonderful because I am able to make a first impression based on who I am and not who my family is," she commented to NYLON.

© Getty Images Sunday made her runway debut walking for Miu Miu in 2024

Sunday and Faith primarily grew up in Nashville, although jetted all around the world often enough as their dad hit the road and their mom filmed in some of the most beautiful locales. But their home has always been the Tennessee capital.

"The city has changed so much over the years, but it's been nice to grow up in more of a small town than a big city," she gushed. "I will have time to experience that in life, whether it's during college or later, so I like that I've gotten to grow up in a city that has a bit of a slower pace. It also makes it really exciting to travel for work to places like Paris or New York."

© Getty Images Her debut at fashion week came just before she turned 16 at a Balenciaga Haute Couture Show

As for college, the Miu Miu muse has expressed an interest in studying psychology at New York University. "Yes, that was true at one point. I have several interests that I am interested in exploring in college. Filmmaking has actually been my dream career since I was 5, so I hope I'm able to study that in college."