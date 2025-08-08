8 ways to manage your kids' excessive screen time this summer – without judgement

The summer holidays are in full swing, and as parents spend their days balancing work and household chores with caring for their children, it's easy to rely on devices to keep the kids entertained.

New research from Vodafone shows that while technology can be a valuable tool for learning, entertainment and connection, it can also affect children’s physical, mental and emotional wellbeing if not used in a healthy and balanced way.

The research reveals that while many children use devices to keep in touch with school friends (40 per cent) and pass the time during long journeys (24 per cent), three-quarters (75 per cent) of parents say they are concerned about the longer-term impact of increased screen time.

Here, Emma Robertson, CEO of Digital Awareness UK, shares 8 tips for managing your children's screen time this summer…

Set boundaries early

Many parents tell us that setting clear expectations at the start of the summer can make a big difference. It gives children a structure to follow and gives you peace of mind.

As a family, this is the perfect time to agree on things like whether tech is allowed at the dinner table (at home or when eating out), whether devices can be used in bedrooms at night, and how much daily screen time is acceptable before it starts to feel unhealthy.

By setting these boundaries early, you can avoid constant negotiation and create a shared understanding to fall back on should issues arise.

Model healthy tech habits

Children, even toddlers, learn a lot by watching how adults use technology. If we’re glued to our phones during meals or constantly checking work emails, it sends a strong message.

I think we can all agree that it’s not easy to model perfect use of our tech, especially during summer when we're juggling work, planning activities, or needing our own downtime.

But small steps, like explaining why you’re putting your phone down to go for a walk or switching off screens during family time, can have a big impact. Lead by example whenever you can.

Explore tech together

Over the summer, your children might discover new apps and games they want to try.

You don’t need to be an expert, but giving them a go yourself can help you understand what the appeal is, what the risks might be and how they can be used safely.

Many children, especially younger ones, enjoy showing their parents what they love about their tech. It can be a great bonding activity and an opportunity to have conversations about online safety.

Find balance

While there’s no universally agreed 'right' amount of screen time, one rule tends to hold true: if technology starts interfering with sleep, eating, exercise, or face-to-face connection, it's time to reassess.

Summer often lacks the natural structure of the school term, so it’s even more important to ensure key areas of your child’s wellbeing are protected.

Where possible, encourage balance by making time for offline fun, outdoor play, and screen-free moments throughout the day.

Find teachable moments

From scams and online bullying to inspiring stories of young people using tech for good, there’s no shortage of digital experiences in the news or daily life that can spark important conversations.

Use these real-world examples to explore with your child what happened, why it happened, and how they can protect themselves while enjoying the positive side of tech.

These 'teachable moments' can help children build resilience and digital awareness.

Respond with compassion

In the heat of the moment, it’s easy to get frustrated when children make mistakes online. But it's worth remembering that their brains are still developing, and they’re learning how to navigate a digital world that even adults can struggle with.

If something goes wrong, help them understand what happened and how to make safer choices in the future, but do so with empathy. Mistakes are learning opportunities for all of us.

Use parental controls

Parental controls and safety settings can be helpful tools. They help you do things like manage screen time, filter inappropriate content, and limit in-app purchases.

But they work best when combined with open communication.

Rather than treating controls as a digital babysitter, use them alongside conversations about responsible tech use. That way, your child learns how to stay safe and make good choices even when you’re not around, like during playdates or sleepovers.

Keep talking

Most young people say they want to talk to their parents about their digital lives, but only if they feel safe from judgment or punishment.

Over the summer, check in regularly. If your child seems withdrawn or unusually glued to their screen, gently ask what’s going on. Try to create a space where they know you’ll listen without jumping to conclusions.

Before you know it, the holidays will be over, but the habits and relationships you build now can have a lasting effect.

There’s no perfect way to manage screen time, especially during long, unstructured summer days. But by setting boundaries, staying curious, and keeping the lines of communication open, you can help your child build a healthy relationship with technology this summer and beyond.

