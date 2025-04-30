Game-changer gifts for new mums and expectant parents

New mums, pregnant mothers, first-time parents, or parents who are expecting their second, third or fourth child, may need a helping hand in the weeks leading up to the new arrival, and in the weeks after their little bundle of joy has arrived - in fact, any time of year at that.

While some may have all the necessities, others may not, or they may well be looking to update their baby buys for their new arrival.

From cribs, sleep aids and nursing tops - for mum, baby, and the whole family - we have all bases covered and for all budgets too.

Whether you are buying for a new mum following the birth of their child, to celebrate their first Christmas as a new parent, or first birthday as a mum, there are plenty of shops to head to and gifts to buy.

What are the best brands for new mums to shop?

There are a whole host of baby brands, and parenting labels, on the high street and online, so it can get a little overwhelming when you are an expecting parent.

Some of the go-to brands that have stood the test of time, or garnered glowing reviews from shoppers include The White Company, Jojo Maman Bebe, Mamas & Papas, Tommee Tippee, and many more. Although some of these are stocked at big department stores, such as John Lewis & Partners, M&S or, Boots.

What to buy new mums?

1/ 10 An award-winning sleep soother Ewan the Sheep at Amazon Ewan the sheep Editor’s note: “I can tell you from experience, having a sleep soother is a godsend when you have a new baby, and Ewan is the cutest one out there. He’s been going since 2010 and has had so many updates over the years, and won multiple awards. I love how he has a smart cry sensor, so will start to play if baby wakes up and fusses, and the fact he’s machine washable is amazing.”

Ewan the sheep features heartbeat and womb sounds, as well as shushing recordings, pink and white noise and other sleep-inducing sounds including rainfall, harp, lullaby and vacuum cleaner. He also features a comforting night light which is specially designed to mimic the womb and a timer with an automatic shut-off timer so you don’t have to get out of bed to switch him off.

£44.99 AT AMAZON $44.99 AT AMAZON US 2/ 10 A cute bath towel that helps baby regulate their temperature © My 1st Years Personalised Sunshine Yellow Hooded Towel Editor’s note: “You definitely need a hooded towel for bathing your baby, apart from the fact they look adorable, they keep the little one’s head warm and dry them quickly right after they’ve got out of the bath. Babies can’t regulate their body temperature as well as adults, and lose heat nearly four times more rapidly than adults. I still use a hooded towel with my now-six-year-old!”

My 1st Years cotton-rich hooded towel is made from responsibly sourced cotton and features a cute embroidered duck face - It should be washed at 40 degrees and can be tumble-dried at medium temperature. £20 AT MY 1ST YEARS $33 AT MY 1ST YEARS 3/ 10 A twin pack of stylish nursing tops that don’t look like nursing tops Seraphine nursing tops Seraphine Maternity & Nursing Tops 2 Pack Editor’s note: “If she’s planning on giving breastfeeding a go, these tops are amazing - they’re super comfortable, super stylish and can be worn throughout pregnancy and once baby arrives. You can honestly never have enough nursing tops!” Discrete poppers at the shoulder provide easy breastfeeding on these tops, which are made of ultra-soft stretch viscose. They’re gently ruched on the side, and offer plenty of room for growing bumps. Seraphine is a brand which has been loved by pregnant mums for two decades, and Princess Kate is among their famous fans.

£49 AT SERAPHINE $75 AT SERAPHINE US 4/ 10 A fancy baby monitor that clips to the cot © Amazon Chillax Giraffe Camera Monitor Laura Sutcliffe, HELLO! Online Fashion and Beauty News Editor says: “Every new mother often wants to stock up on all the gadgets to make mum life easier, and this baby monitor is ideal for doing just that. The Chillax is a clever device that offers a crystal clear view of your baby that is easily attachable to the cot so you can’t miss a trick whilst they snooze." This electric baby monitor features infrared night vision and two-way audio, so you can see and speak to your baby from wherever you are in the house. It also features eight lullabies to gently lull baby to sleep and cry detection, so it’ll start to play music if they wake up

£149.90 AT AMAZON $103.99 AT AMAZON US 5/ 10 A baby chair that grows with them Stokke Tripp Trapp Chair Editors note: “After looking at almost every chair on the market, we decided to buy a Stokke Tripp Trapp, and we didn’t regret it once. We started using it once our daughter started sitting unassisted on her own, but if I’d known about the newborn set at the time, I would have invested in it to use from birth. We used it right up until she was four. I wish I’d got it for my son before her too, the baby seat we got for him was rubbish in comparison!” Loved by celebrities including Cristiano Ronaldo, Joe Wicks, Kim Kardashian and Stacey Solomon, the Tripp Trapp chair by Scandinavian brand Stokke is the chair that grows with your child. Suitable to use from newborn with the correct attachment, you can bring baby closer to you at mealtimes, enabling them to bond with the whole family - which is pretty much at the heart of Stokke's ethos. The chair can be brought right up to the dining table and with its adjustable height and depth, it can be used for many years as your child grows. £219 AT STOKKE $219 AT STOKKE 6/ 10 An odour-trapping nappy bin that holds up to 25 nappies Korbell Mini Nappy Bin & Disposable Liner Bundle lasting up to 6 Months Editor’s note: “If the parents-to-be you’re buying for live in a non-ground floor flat or a house with an upstairs, a nappy bin is honestly a brilliant present. You just don’t want nappies in the kitchen bin, for obvious reasons - they are best off being put in an odour-trapping nappy bin, then taken straight to your outside bin. This set is great as it has enough supplies to keep you going for six months.”

It may not be the most glamorous baby item, but it certainly is a practical one and something new parents might not have thought of adding to their shopping list. The hands-free Korbell nappy bin, which is also very importantly child-proof, is the most hygienic way to dispose of dirty nappies. It also comes in pastel pink.

£46.99 AT AMAZON $34.95 AT AMAZON US 7/ 10 A bedside crib that’ll help her get more zzzzzs Snuzpod 4 bedside crib Snuzpod 4 Bedside Crib With Mattress Editor’s note: “I really wanted to co-sleep safely so decided to get a SnuzPod as had heard good things from friends who had used one. It really was a game changer - made night feeds so much easier and definitely helped me get more shut-eye. My daughter had awful reflux so the new reflux incline in this model would have really helped (we had an older version). I really wish I’d had this crib for my son, who was born four years before her, it would have made life so much easier.”

£199.95 AT JOHN LEWIS $299 AT AMAZON US 8/ 10 A colour-changing nursery thermometer Tommee Tipee Growegg 2 at Amazon Tommee Tippee GroEgg2 Editor’s note: “Keeping track of the nursery room temperature is so important with newborns as they can’t regulate their temperature easily and they’re very prone to overheating and on the opposite side of the scale, can get cold so easily. The GroEgg is a classic, and it’s great because the colour of the egg will let you know immediately how the temperature is (yellow is ideal, blue is too cold, orange and red are too warm) - no need to even read the number display! Having a soft night light is always welcome too!

The Tommee Tippee GroEgg2 is a USB-powered soft silicone dome-shaped room thermometer with a permanently lit LED display for an accurate temperature reading of the room. The soft-glow light helps create a calming sleep atmosphere and has three different brightness levels

£21.97 AT AMAZON 9/ 10 A baby wrap to keep the new arrival close Izmee baby wrap at Amazon Izmi essential wrap Editor’s note: I had this wrap for my daughter and I loved it. You do need to get the hang of tying it, (I had to watch a few YouTube tutorials) but once you’ve done it a few times it becomes easy. It was great to be able to wrap her up and her snooze away while I got on with things.”

Newborns love being close to their parents and this snug wrap made from natural stretch cotton allows your little one to sit snugly against you in two positions - parent-facing or to the side. Designed for babies weighing between 2.3 and 9kg, it distributes baby's weight evenly to reduce pressure on your back.

£39.99 AT AMAZON $20.59 AT AMAZON US 10/ 10 A snuggly footmuff to keep them cosy YoYo footmuff BABYZEN YOYO Footmuff Editor's note: "A footmuff may not be top of your list when thinking about what you need for your newborn, but definitely add it as, come autumn and winter (or even spring if you're UK based!), you'll be wishing you had one to keep baby warm and extra cosy. This one is made for the ultra-popular BABYZEN YOYO pushchair for when baby is sitting up and facing outwards at around six months of age, but it pays to think ahead and not be wishing you had one sooner." Available in a range of colours to suit your BABYZEN YOYO, this footmuff is soft and comfortable and features a sherpa fleece lining, fleece hood, and apron. It attaches easily to your BABYZEN YOYO pram and the buggy can still be folded entirely with the footmuff attached. It has anti-dirt protection for your little one's shoes, but is also machine washable. And not to mention it comes with a handy transport bag for when you're travelling.

£110 at John Lewis $125 AT AMAZON US

Why should you trust us?

Our list of game-changing gifts for new mums and expectant parents was selected by the parents among the HELLO! Online team - who know exactly what an expectant mum would love to receive, and what would be truly useful and welcome. The shopping panel included our Senior Lifestyle editor, mum-of-two Katherine Robinson, who says: “I’ve been in the newborn stage twice and I remember all too well the gifts and items that made my life a million times easier - I’m happy to pass on that knowledge!”

Rachel Avery, our Homes Editor also helped us choose the perfect list of gifts, in recent months the mum of one has been very busy researching the best products and gadgets

She says: "When I was pregnant I was in full planning mode, discovering the best brands and products on the market. My besties requested that I put together a list of wish list items for my baby shower and I added a mix of very practical pressies (nappies please!) as well as the cute stuff like a chic pram bag and a fabric sling.

“When gifting for a parent-to-be I'd always ask if they've got a list of things they need first so you don't double up, but if you've got free reign, put yourself in their shoes and try and think of what you'd find really useful. It's also worth thinking a little while in the future, they may get an influx of tiny baby booties but what about essentials for when weaning comes around? Or a highchair for when the little one can sit at the table?"