Rafael Nadal welcomes second child after adapting to 'radical change'
Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal and his wife Xisca in all black© Getty

The former Wimbledon champ was already a father to three-year-old Rafael

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Congratulations are in order for retired Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal, who has welcomed his second child with his wife, Maria Francisca Perello.

Maria, 37, welcomed her new bundle of joy, a boy, at the Quirónsalud Palmaplanas Hospital in Palma de Mallorca. The parents have also given their son the most poignant of names – Miquel.

Rafa Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello hold award© Getty
Rafael and his wife have become parents again!

According to the Europa Press news agency, their son's name is a special tribute to Maria's father, who passed away in April 2023 at the age of 63, after a prolonged illness. 

As per The Bump, Miquel is a Hebrew name meaning "who resembles God?" and as the Hebrew version of the Biblical name, Michael, is the name of one of the archangels who signifies the triumph of good over evil.

Rafael and Maria's expanding family

The announcement comes four months after Rafael, 39, and his wife announced they were expanding their family. They are already parents to three-year-old Rafael Jnr, whom the former tennis champ has spoken about publicly.

Rafael Nadal carries his son Rafael out on to Court Philippe-Chatrier during a ceremony held in his honour on Day One of the 2025 French Open at Roland Garros on May 25, 2025 in Paris, France.© Getty Images
Rafael Nadal carried his son Rafael out onto Court Philippe-Chatrier during a ceremony held in his honour on Day One of the 2025 French Open

"Everything surprises you because everything is new," he told E! News last March. "Especially the first kid you have, everything is 100 per cent new for my wife and for me. You learn every day, and every day is unexpected."

He also revealed that, for him, becoming a father was always on the cards. "I have always been a kids guy," he admitted. "I always enjoyed spending time with the kids. I had plenty of smaller cousins than me, so I had a lot of fun with them when they were babies."

Rafael's big change

Prior to the birth of baby Miquel, the 22-time major title-holder also admitted that welcoming a child into his life was a seismic change to adapt to – but only to a point.

Rafael Nadal and son Rafael Nadal Junior acknowled the crowd as they leave Court Philippe-Chatrier© Getty Images
His son Rafael is the cutest mini-me!

"It's a radical change, no doubt about that," he confessed. "I think everyone who's a father or a mother knows that it's a change. You have to adapt to it.

"It doesn't change me for a simple fact, because I know what my partner thinks. It would change me if I had a partner who didn't want to travel and wanted to stay in Mallorca all the time with my son."

The family of Rafael Nadal (L-R) mother Ana Maria Parera, wife Maria Francisca Perello and son Rafael Junior © Getty Images
Rafael is now a big brother

His eldest son, who has accompanied his wife to watch Rafael play tennis over the years, is set to receive a special title.

Spain's tennis player Rafael Nadal, his wife Maria Francisca Perello, and their son Rafa Junior watch from a balcony the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris© Getty
Rafael Nadal will pass on his title

In June, the sportsman was honoured by King Felipe of Spain with the title of the Marquis of Llevant de Mallorca for his contribution to sport. It's a hereditary title meaning one his son, Rafael Jnr., will inherit.

