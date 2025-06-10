Rafael Nadal's 'special' celebration with mini-me son and pregnant wife after emotional 'farewell'

Beloved Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal recently received quite the official farewell at the end of last month, in a ceremony that honoured his bounteous sporting career.

This week, the 39-year-old threw his own personal celebration, taking a magical trip to Disneyland with his wife Maria Francisca Perello and their infant son, Rafael, three.

On little Rafael's first trip to the resort, the family visited the Disney Music Festival and the new Disney Tales of Magic nighttime show.

The family even got the chance to meet Disney's most iconic figure: Micky Mouse, who was especially dressed in bespoke tennis attire for the occasion.

© Sylvain Beche Rafael Nadal took the whole family to Disneyland Paris to celebrate

On his time in France, Rafael said: "A few days ago, I was extremely touched by the farewell I received at Roland Garros.

"I finished saying thank you, France, and thank you, Paris, and it was difficult to say more than that."

© Sylvain Beche Rafael Nadal met Disney's most iconic figurehead

The retired tennis legend continued: "Paris is always in my heart and as part of that Disneyland Paris has also been special. The magical moment continued, and it had to be once again at one of my favourite places.

"Thank you for the great time you allowed me to have with my family to put a beautiful end to what, once again, was a very special moment for me."

Rafael Nadal's emotional farewell to the French Open

On Sunday 26 May, a beautiful ceremony honouring the Spanish player's record-breaking career took place, but it was little Rafael, his son, who stole the spotlight.

© Getty Images Rafael Nadal's whole family attended the tribute

Following the 39-year-old's retirement last year, after leading for Spain in the 2024 Davis Cup, this tribute took place on Court Philippe-Chatrier, the very place that he first became an icon of the sport.

In his adorable smart attire, the two-year-old walked beside his father down the steps, and took a little leap off the final few steps, which caused the crowd to erupt into applause and cheering.

© Getty Images Rafael Nadal and his son waved at the crowd at the end of the ceremony

Rafael's wife, Maria Francisca Perello, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, also attended, alongside his parents Sebastian and Ana Maria, and his sister Maribel.

At the end, the doting father lifted his son up into his arms, and the pair waved at the crowd together – a beautifully touching, full-circle, father-son moment.