Sofia Richie Grainge shares 'mix of emotions' alongside fresh family update

Sofia Richie Grainge is celebrating a major milestone; and getting candid about the wave of feelings that came with it. Over the weekend, the model shared photos from her daughter Eloise's first birthday party, complete with a pink bounce house, sweet treats, and a glowing Sofia surrounded by family and friends.

But behind the joyful snapshots, the new mom admitted the moment was bittersweet.

"I didn’t realize her first birthday was going to be such a mix of emotion for me," Sofia wrote in the caption. "On one hand it’s the most amazing, beautiful milestone. On the other hand I look back and realize those tiny little moments are something I’ll never get back."

© Instagram Sofia and Elliot celebrate Eloise's first birthday

The past year was transformative for Sofia, who welcomed Eloise with husband Elliot Grainge. The couple, who tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in the south of France, often share glimpses into their lives as new parents. Their love story only deepened with the arrival of their daughter.

Their romance began in 2021 and quickly grew into something serious. Elliot, the son of Universal Music Group chairman Lucian Grainge, proposed in 2022 with a romantic beachside setup. The pair are known for their low-key lifestyle and strong family values – something that seems to have only intensified when they became parents.

Sofia first opened up about her pregnancy on her OBGYN's podcast She MD, where she revealed that the journey to motherhood wasn't easy. At 32 weeks, she began experiencing unusual symptoms and, at the advice of her doctor, Dr. Thais Aliabadi, visited a fetal specialist, only to learn she was in active labor.

© Getty Images Sofia's pregnancy was harder than she imagined

She was placed on bed rest and spent six weeks contracting before ultimately being induced at 38 weeks. After giving birth to a healthy baby girl, Sofia faced a rare complication: postpartum preeclampsia, which can cause dangerously high blood pressure. It was a scary few days, but one that made Sofia more grateful than ever for her health, her baby, and her support system.

Now, a year later, Eloise is thriving. And Sofia is soaking in every moment.

"My greatest achievement will ALWAYS be her," she wrote on Instagram. "She has given me purpose, and I am nothing without her."

© Instagram Sofia with husband Elliot and baby Eliose

The 25-year-old has kept much of her journey as a mom private, but when she shares glimpses, it's clear how deeply she cherishes motherhood. She's also leaned on her tight-knit family – including older sister Nicole Richie, who shares two children with Joel Madden and her father, the legendary singer Lionel Richie. Learn more about Nicole's journey as an aunt in the below video.

Sofia and her dad are extremely close

From both, Sofia's learned the power of keeping some parts of parenting sacred.

"She's such a veteran; she's really gone through it all," Sofia said about big sister Nicole to Net-A-Porter's Porter in December 2023. "She reminds me that not everything needs to be shared; things can be private just for you."

© Instagram Sofia loves being a mom

As Eloise turns one, Sofia and Elliot are reflecting on how far they've come and how excited they are for their baby girl's future.

"Elliot and I couldn’t love anything in this life more," the proud mom wrote. "I don’t know what I did to deserve my little buggie, but all I know is my heaven is right here on earth with her."