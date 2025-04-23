The Repair Shop star Will Kirk's third baby plans with wife Polly

Will Kirk has been open about balancing his busy career filming The Repair Shop and his young family with his wife Polly.

The woodwork expert is a doting father to a daughter, born in July 2022, and a son, born in October 2024, but he hasn't ruled out expanding his family. While Will is generally very careful about what information he reveals about his personal life, including concealing the names and identities of his children, he has discussed his third baby plans.

During an appearance on Alan Titchmarsh's show Love Your Weekend, he made the confession while discussing how his career in television had changed his daily routine.

© Instagram Will and Polly have not ruled out having a third child

"Back in my workshop, before The Repair Shop days, I'd be working seven days a week, all hours. Whereas now, I get to sort of finish at a reasonable time and get back to spend time with the family, which is really important."

© Instagram Will Kirk keeps the identity of his two children very private

He added: "At the moment, I have got it right. Until the next child comes along!"

While he hasn't revealed any imminent plans, Will and Polly's two children were born two years apart, so another baby could be something they're considering in the future.

Fatherhood comments

© Instagram The Repair Shop star and his family relocated to the Surrey countryside in 2024

If the couple decide to expand their family, they have plenty of space in their Victorian home in the Surrey countryside.

The TV star has not only gushed about his family being able to enjoy outdoor space in the garden, which they didn't have in their former Wandsworth flat, but he has also improved his work-life balance since his new home is closer to the iconic West Sussex barn where The Repair Shop is filmed.

Talking about the "tricky" part of fatherhood, doting father Will told HELLO! in 2022: "I love her so much. It was quite tricky to leave home this morning to come down to The Repair Shop because she's so sweet in the mornings and she just looks up at you and she'd just woken up.

© Instagram Will opened up about his family life with his wife Polly in Surrey

"I'm absolutely in love. It's the best thing I've ever done I think, having a child."

DIY gifts

While he is a dab hand at DIY, trying out sanding his bedroom floors and reviving his new garden, Will admitted ahead of his eldest child's birth that he was only making small handmade gifts outside of work hours.

When asked whether Will was planning on making any pieces of furniture for his baby, he replied: "As much as I would love to do something quite big I don't have the time.

"However, I have been [making] some wooden toys. I have started making an elephant."