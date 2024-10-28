Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's granddaughter is already taking after the 'Prince of Darkness'

Sharon Osbourne is one proud grandmother.

The TV personality, 72, took to her social media to share a video of her son Jack's youngest child, Maple, and the adorable two-year-old seems to be taking after her grandfather, Ozzy, 75.

The ex-Talk panellist reposted Jack's wife Aree's TikTok video of her little one running around and embracing the Halloween holiday with a scary doll.

© Kevin Winter Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne

However, little Maple seemed unphased with the spooky toy and in fact was adorably carrying it around with her wherever she went.

Sharon saw the funny side of the clip and wrote in the caption: "The Genes Are Strong @jackosbourne @areeosbourne," followed by a maple leaf emoji.

Watch the adorable video in full below…

WACTH: Sharon Osbourne's adorable granddaughter Maple takes after the Prince of Darkness

Fans flooded the comments noting the resemblance and were loving Maple embracing all things gothic! One person wrote: "No doubt she's an Osbourne! This is precious!"

Another echoed this, commenting: "She's definitely an Osbourne, in more ways than one. Very cute girlie."

Meanwhile, a third said: "And the fact that her granddad is 'The Prince of Darkness'," as a fourth agreed: "Omg I love this! It runs in the family lol! She's beautiful btw!"

© Getty Images Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne attend the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

Meanwhile, Sharon, Ozzy, Jack, and his daughter Andy, had a family day out when the Black Sabbath rocker was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame recently.

Ozzy paid tribute to his team and his family in his speech: "If I hadn't met Randy Rhoads, I don't think I'd be sitting here now. And more so than that, my wife Sharon. Saved my life.

"And my grandbabies and my babies. I love them all."

The rocker has had a time tough recently after suffering from a fall in 2019 which dislodged rods that were placed in Ozzy's back following a crash in 2003.

Ozzy then underwent multiple surgeries and canceled his tour as a result. He is yet to return to the stage.

Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne

Ozzy and Sharon's children and grandchildren explained

Ozzy and Sharon share three children together, Aimee, 41, Kelly, 40, and Jack, 38. Sharon is also a stepmother to Ozzy's two children, Louis and Jessica from the musician's first marriage to Thelma Riley.

Maple is Jack's youngest daughter whom he shares with his second wife, Aree. The media personality also has three older daughters, Pearl, 12, Andy, nine, and Minnie, six, whom he shares with his first wife, Lisa Stelly.

Sharon often shares photos of her family life View post on Instagram

Jack and Lisa were married from 2012 to 2019.

Jack and Aree married in a private ceremony in 2023. Ozzy and Sharon are also grandparents to two-year-old Sidney, who is the son of Kelly, 40, and her partner Sid Wilson.