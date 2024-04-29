George Stephanopoulos' daughter Elliott glows in rare selfie with mom Ali Wentworth

It looks like after some time spent studying abroad, George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's daughter Elliott is back Stateside and getting some time in with her mom.

The 21-year-old spent a few weeks in London over the spring, even making a cameo appearance with her dad on Good Morning America last month, but is now back in the United States.

Ali, 59, shared a selfie with her fellow mom friends (including actress Katie McGrath) from a hike in Los Angeles, with Elliott beside her, seemingly flushed from their trek.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: GMA's George Stephanopoulos is so 'proud' of wife Ali Wentworth ahead of incredible new Netflix project

"All of this!" she sweetly wrote, receiving a like from husband George, 63, and comments from fans like: "Gorgeous quartet!" and: "What a great crew to hike with!"

George and Ali's younger daughter, 18-year-old Harper, is a student at Vanderbilt University, while Elliott is a student of Brown University (both sisters keep their private lives out of the spotlight).

The Go Ask Ali podcast host (who also makes an appearance in Jerry Seinfeld's upcoming movie Unfrosted) spoke with People at a recent event about the idea of being empty nesters with George, 63.

© Instagram Ali on a hike with Elliott and friends in LA

"We were traumatized at first, and now it's kind of fun," she joked, saying that more time alone sparked more romance between herself and her TV anchor husband. "We're young and in love again."

"We got married, I got pregnant after nine months. So we've never just been a married couple with no kids. So we're loving it."

LATEST: George Stephanopoulos supported by famous friends, including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, to celebrate long-awaited book release

She confessed to feeling a new sense of freedom, adding: "It's more like, 'Hey, we can watch anything we want on TV. We can have dinner whenever we want. We could walk around naked if we want to'. It's very liberating."

© Getty Images George and Ali are the parents of two college-going daughters

While they've reunited with their daughters several times over the past few months on vacations and campus visits, Ali marked the moment she and George dropped Harper off with a difficult Instagram post that captured some of their conflicting emotions.

SEE: Joanna Gaines, Cole Hauser, Michael Strahan, and more stars sending their kids off to college – see emotional photos

"We dropped our baby off at college. Everyone is saying 'she's ready to launch'! But… I don't think I'm ready!" she wrote on her social media post. "I don't want to stop making pasta with vodka sauce, picking up wet towels, cuddling up to her familiar scent."

© Getty Images "We got married, I got pregnant after nine months. So we've never just been a married couple with no kids."

"As Joni Mitchell once wrote – 'the bed's too big, the frying pan too wide'. I know our daughter will thrive. But man, it's brutal on the parents. If you feel inclined – please send me baked goods. I'll be under my covers."

MORE: George Stephanopoulos' family change revealed in bittersweet update

They received some sympathy from George's GMA colleague Lara Spencer, who dropped her own daughter Katharine off at Vanderbilt at the same time, becoming an empty nester herself.

© Instagram Elliott is a student at Brown University while Harper studies at Vanderbilt University

"I hear you sister," she wrote in support. "I am at the airport with a giant lump in my throat. I don't want to leave. It's going to feel too real. The house will be too quiet. The music won't be blaring. Her room will be neat. My clothes will not be missing. I don't like it one bit."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.