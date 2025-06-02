Skip to main contentSkip to footer
GMA's George Stephanopoulos celebrates special news for daughter Harper amid difficult time for family
Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos sitting on a couch© Instagram

The Good Morning America anchor's youngest daughter with wife Alii Wentworth is officially 20

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
1 hour ago
It's an extra special, celebratory week for George Stephanopoulos and his family.

On Monday, June 2, his youngest daughter Harper celebrated a milestone birthday, officially entering her 20s.

In addition to the birthday lady, the Good Morning America anchor and his wife Ali Wentworth, who he married in 2001, are also parents to daughter Elliott, 22.

George Stephanopoulos and daughter Harper
George's daughter celebrated her 20th birthday June 2

Birthday shout-out

On Harper's special day, George took a moment out of his morning broadcast for GMA to give her a special shout-out.

He along with hosts Michael Strahan and Rebecca Jarvis, who was in for Robin Roberts, were reporting on Dancing with the Stars' 20th anniversary, when he quipped: "You just made me think of another anniversary. 20 years ago today Harper Stephanopoulos was born."

"She's not watching but happy birthday Harper!" he then added, as Rebecca and Michael followed suit with congratulations.

George Stephanopoulos with daughter Harper on her graduation day
She graduated from Spence in 2023

Bittersweet week

Harper's birthday comes unfortunately just days after her mother Ali revealed they were mourning the loss of their family dog Cooper. In an Instagram post featuring a video montage of their late pup through the years, the Ali's Well That Ends Well author wrote: "I lost my longtime companion. The greatest dog and integral part of our family."

She then recalled: "He once swam after a giant Elk in a pond. Ate a whole bottle of melatonin and felt nothing. Always devoured all the candy in our Christmas stockings. Slept at the foot of our bed and dreamt running in place."

Ali Wentworth, Harper Andrea Stephanopoulos, Elliott Anastasia Stephanopoulos and George Stephanopoulos at the New York premiere of "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields" held at Alice Tully Hall on March 29, 2023 in New York City© Getty Images
Ali and George with their two daughters in 2023

"He loved every species. Especially humans. Kissed and cuddled everyone that came through our door. Cooper was unconditionally adored by all. I will miss him with all my heart. See you on the other side, Coop! We still have many squirrels to chase…" she concluded.

Empty-nesters

Ali and George have been empty-nesters for two years now, since Harper began her college career at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee, where she is a rising junior.

George and Ali on the red carpet at the star-studded charity event © Noam Galai
The couple has been married since 2001

Their eldest daughter Elliott just graduated from Brown University, and George, celebrating the milestone over on Instagram, shared a photo of the college graduate with a cap and gown posing with her parents, and wrote: "We have a college graduate!!! Congratulations to Elliott, and to the entire class of 2025. We love you and are so proud of you, E!"

Over at Vanderbilt, Harper goes to school with other celebrity kids such as her dad's colleague Lara Spencer's daughter Katharine, plus Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple, while the Goop founder's son Moses joined Elliott as a student at Brown last year.

