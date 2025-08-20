Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles receives quiet 'reassurance' from Prince Philip in unearthed summer holiday photo
The British royal family shared a resurfaced photo of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, King Charles and Princess Anne, where the King's father gave him a subtle message

POUNDBURY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 27: Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend the unveiling of a statue of Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother during a visit to Poundbury on October 27, 2016 in Poundbury, Dorset. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)© UK Press via Getty Images
Josh Osman
Josh OsmanJunior Lifestyle Writer
17 minutes ago
Though the relationship between the late Prince Philip and his eldest son, King Charles, was reportedly complicated, we occasionally saw a glimpse into their dynamic.

On Tuesday, the official Instagram account of the British royal family shared a series of summer photos from over the years, showing the family on the Balmoral Estate in Scotland, where they have traditionally spent their summers since 1852.

View post on Instagram
 

The first of these photographs depicts a young Prince Philip standing beside his wife, the late Queen Elizabeth II, and two of their children, Princess Anne and King Charles.

I couldn't help but notice a small detail between father and son that truly warmed my heart when it jumped out to me.

The young King Charles looks as if he's rather nervous in the photo, with his stance and turning slightly away from the camera, but it appears as if Prince Philip is gently reassuring his son.

If you look closely, you'll notice that he gently places his index finger on his son's right arm, as if to comfort him before the photo.

young prince charles picnic
A photograph of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II with their three children

Danielle Stacey, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent says: "This small gesture from Prince Philip paints them as a very normal father and son, with the late Duke's subtle display of affection for his son, perhaps as a way of reassuring him in front of the cameras."

King Charles' final conversations his with father

In a BBC documentary titled Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, King Charles revealed one of the final conversations he had with his father.

He stated that he and Prince Philip were talking about plans for the latter's upcoming 100th birthday in June of the same year.

prince charles on prince philip bbc documentary© BBC
King Charles spoke about his father on the documentary

Opening the programme, King Charles recalled: "I was talking to him the day before he died, we were talking about his birthday coming up.

"I said [speaks loudly], 'We're talking about your birthday,' because he was getting a bit deaf. And he said, 'What?' And I said, 'We're talking about your birthday and whether there's going to be a reception.'"

The King laughed, and continued: "And he said, 'Well I've got to be alive for it, haven't I?' I said, 'I knew you'd say that!' Anyway, it's a happy memory."

