Princess Kate's 'soothing' technique for handling toddler tantrum from Princess Charlotte

When Princess Charlotte steps out with her parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, she is always on her best behaviour.

But in 2017, it all got a bit much for a then two-year-old princess who was seen experiencing a moment of overwhelm while preparing to depart from Hamburg airport on the last day of their official visit to Poland and Germany.

Kate attempted to calm Charlotte

For her mother, Kate, it was a moment to publicly flex her parenting skills as she attempted to handle her toddler's tantrum while the eyes of the world were on them both.

Swift Psychology's child and adolescent therapist, Laura Gwilt, praises the royal mother's technique in coping with this tricky interaction with her daughter.

How does Kate handle toddler tantrums?

"In this instance where Princess Charlotte seems distressed, Kate’s response - quietly kneeling to calm Charlotte, picking her up, and speaking soothingly - is a textbook example of sensitive caregiving in action," the child therapist tells HELLO!.

Even royal children have tantrums!

"In such moments, research in developmental psychology emphasises the importance of attuned parental response: acknowledging the child's emotions, maintaining calm, and offering comfort rather than scolding."

Laura explains that in moments of distress, such strategies can support what's called co-regulation.

Kate handled Charlotte in a considered manner

"The caregiver uses calm presence, steady speech, and predictable movements to help the child’s nervous system shift from a heightened state toward a calmer one," she says.

"Over time, repeated experiences of co-regulation contribute to a child’s ability to manage strong emotions independently."

How does Kate's approach help Charlotte?

In this exact moment, when Charlotte was in public and her mother was trying to soothe her while being polite to her hosts, Kate aimed to help Charlotte feel soothed.

Kate balanced the adult interaction while soothing Charlotte

"These early moments of co-regulation and emotion coaching are crucial - children learn to manage stress and strong emotions by experiencing a calm, caring response from a trusted adult," Laura tells us.

Princess Charlotte was less than impressed!

"Kate's composed handling of a public toddler meltdown reflects not only a grounded parenting style but also reinforces Charlotte’s internal sense of security - a core element of emotional resilience, especially important when navigating the dual pressures of childhood and royal expectations."

Kate's expert parenting

As a writer at HELLO!, we are always up to date with royal outings and love to see the royal children join their parents at events, including Wimbledon and the Trooping the Colour parade.

Princess Charlotte takes cues on how to act from her mother

Since reaching 10, Charlotte has learned how to handle her emotions in public, being taught by the best. Kate is a pro at managing interactions with members of the public or event hosts, accompanied by Charlotte, who follows her lead and is reassured by her mother's calming presence.