Prince Philip's children and grandchildren pay heartfelt tribute in new programme

The royal family will pay tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh in an unprecedented new programme set to air on BBC One later this month, it was announced on Wednesday.

The show, which will air on Wednesday, 22 September, is called Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers.

It will feature all of the Queen and the Duke's children: Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

It will also feature interviews with the late Duke's adult grandchildren, who include Prince William, Prince Harry and Zara Tindall, along with other members of the royal family.

The one-of-a-kind tribute will be a must-see event for royal fans, because as well as their access to senior members of the royal family, the filmmakers were also allowed to meet Philip's loyal staff and to capture his private office, library and study.

The BBC originally conceived of the programme as part of the Duke's 100th birthday celebrations but it was altered after his sad death in April and now features interviews with his family recorded before and after his passing.

Last week, the Duke received another honour, one that reflected his Royal Navy career.

The Queen and Prince Philip were married for 73 years

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution announced that they will be naming a new lifeboat in his honour.

The 'Duke of Edinburgh' boat will go into service at Wells-next-the-Sea in Norfolk sometime in late 2022.

Movingly, the boat will be in use just a short distance from the Queen's private estate, Sandringham, where the Prince spent most of his time after he retired from public life.

The RNLI said the name pays tribute to both his dedication to maritime services and his lifetime support of the Queen.

The Duke, who died on 9 April, had a long-standing love of the sea and enjoyed a successful career in the Royal Navy before leaving to become a full-time working royal.

