Princess Charlotte's 'age-typical' playfulness she's outgrown - but Prince Louis hasn't

Princess Charlotte has proven to royal fans that she is the model big sister. The only daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Charlotte, 10, has been spotted on countless occasions on public engagements looking out for her brother, Prince Louis and ensuring the cheeky nine-year-old is in check.

Indeed, Charlotte has been known to remind Louis to wave sensibly during the Trooping the Colour parade and once attempted to hinder his playful outburst at the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

© WPA Pool Charlotte looks after her siblings

But a royal outing from 2022 showed that, like any young child, Princess Charlotte has a cheeky side too.

© Getty Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attends the England v India Women's hockey match during the 2022 Commonwealth Games

As a big sister myself, I know what it's like to feed off the fun and free-spirited energy of a younger sibling, and it seems Charlotte took a leaf out of Louis' book as she joined her parents at the England v India Women's hockey match during the Commonwealth Games.

Even if Charlotte's lively streak on public outings isn't as well-documented as Louis', it was clear to see as she sat in the stands at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre, pulling her plaits out from each side of her head and pulling a funny face.

© Getty Princess Charlotte seemed less than impressed at the England v India Women's hockey match

Playful princess

"In this moment, Princess Charlotte is showing a very age-typical display of playfulness," Swift Psychology's child and adolescent therapist, Laura Gwilt, tells us of Charlotte, who was just seven at the time.

"Research in developmental psychology tells us that children between about 6 and 10 years old often use humour, silly faces, or exaggerated expressions as part of social learning. It's a way of experimenting with identity, testing boundaries in a safe context, and signalling a sense of belonging with the people around them."

© Getty Prince Louis is famously expressive

What is true of the way both Charlotte and Louis express themselves animatedly in public is that they clearly feel confident enough to do so.

© WireImage Prince Louis isn't afraid to show his mischievous side!

"What stands out is that she appears relaxed and confident enough to show this side of herself even in a public setting. This speaks to a secure attachment base - when children feel supported and accepted at home, they are more able to express their authentic selves in different environments," Laura explains.

Playful parenting

Charlotte and Louis are individuals, but they are being raised in the same house, and their likeness is clear to see here.

© Getty Kate isn't afraid to enjoy a joke with her kids

"It's similar to the moments we’ve seen from Prince Louis; while each child’s temperament will shape how they express themselves, their willingness to be playful in public suggests they are growing up with space for self-expression alongside clear boundaries."

© Getty Princess Charlotte enjoying a laugh alongside her brother Prince George

This, according to the child expert, speaks to the royal children's healthy emotional development.

© Getty The Princess of Wales and her husband have a fun competitive relationship

"Playfulness and humour are linked to better emotion regulation skills, resilience in stressful situations, and stronger social relationships. For children in the public eye, the ability to stay grounded in those playful, age-appropriate behaviours is a protective factor - it helps maintain a sense of normality and childhood despite the unusual level of scrutiny."

© Getty A fun-filled family day with George and Charlotte in 2018

Kate and William's willingness to be playful in public has been put on display on numerous occasions, including revealing their amusing competitive spirits in a lighthearted running race with Team Heads Together at the 2017 London Marathon Training Day, and as Kate laughed away while playing with a barefoot Charlotte at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy in 2018.