Madonna causes wardrobe malfunction for daughter Lourdes during wild birthday celebrations

Madonna celebrated her 67th birthday on August 16 with an action-packed trip to Italy with some of her six children.

However, during her excitement over the festivities, she appeared to accidentally cause a wardrobe malfunction for her eldest child, daughter Lourdes Leon, 28.

The "Material Girl" singer shared a carousel of photos on Instagram on Wednesday, and one of them revealed slightly more than Lourdes intended.

In the photo, Madonna is joined on the streets of Tuscany, Italy, by three of her six children, Lourdes, Rocco Ritchie, 25, and Mercy James, 19.

WATCH: Meet Madonna's six talented children

Wardrobe malfunction

Soaking up the atmosphere, Madonna is open-mouthed with glee while her arm is wrapped around her daughter's shoulders, but the movement seemingly pulled Lourdes' white dress down and exposed part of her chest.

Madonna and her family were photographed on Saturday at the historic Palio di Siena horse race in Tuscany, watching the festivities from a balcony.

© Instagram Madonna appeared to accidentally pull down Lourdes' dress

She was joined by Rocco, who turned 25 on August 11, Lourdes, her twins Stella and Estere, 12, and her boyfriend Akeem Morris.

The Palio di Siena horse race is held twice a year, on July 2 and August 16, and is a tradition dating back to the 17th century. 10 horses and riders participate, representing 10 of the 17 city wards called "contrade."

The race on August 16 is named the "Palio dell'Assunta," in honor of the Assumption of Mary. While the race is filled with twists and turns, they commonly don't take longer than 90 seconds.

© Instagram Madonna watched the Palio di Siena horse race in Tuscany on her birthday

Talented kids

Madonna's children are following in her creative footsteps, and all possess an abundance of talent. Lourdes is a successful model and budding singer, Rocco is a talented painter, David, 19, Mercy, Stella, and Estere, meanwhile, all share a passion for music and dancing, and play several instruments.

© Instagram Madonna's children are all talented

Speaking about motherhood in 2023 to Vanity Fair, Madonna admitted it "has been the most difficult, the hardest battle."

She added: "Today I am still struggling to understand how to be a mother and do my job. Because, whoever you are, having children and raising them is a work of art. And no one gives you a manual. You have to learn from mistakes. It is a profession that requires a lot of time. And it is exhausting because there is never rest."

© Instagram Madonna adopted David, Mercy, and twins Stella and Estere

While Madonna is incredibly proud of all her children, she previously confessed that she is "envious" of Lourdes, whom she described as "insanely talented."

She told Vogue: "I'm green with envy because she's incredible at everything she does – she's an incredible dancer, she's a great actress, she plays the piano beautifully, she's way better than me in the talent department."

© Instagram Madonna said she is envious of Lourdes

Madonna added: "But does she have the same drive that I have? No. But she also has a mother, and I didn't.

"She grew up with money, and I didn't. So, everything is going to be different. But what can I do? I can't fixate on it. I just have to do my best."