Meet Madonna's six kids and see how much they've grown up

Pop queen Madonna embarked on her parenting journey at the age of 38 in 1996, a voyage that would see her raise six children, each one a testament to her spirit of love and endurance.
The Grammy-winning superstar admits to motherhood being her “hardest” and “most difficult” job, expressing the journey as a “challenge” in a recent Vanity Fair interview in January 2023.
“Having children and raising them is a work of art. And no one gives you a manual,” she articulated, “You have to learn from mistakes... And it is exhausting because there is never rest.”
Here’s a look into Madonna's remarkable family and take a look at how they've blossomed over the years.
Lourdes Leon
Madonna's firstborn arrived in October 1996 during Madonna's relationship with fitness expert Carlos Leon. The now-grown model recalled Madonna's 'control freak' parenting approach during her early years in an October 2021 interview with Interview Magazine.
“I needed to be completely independent from her as soon as I graduated high school,” she shared, expressing appreciation for her privilege without any hint of "handouts." She pointedly abstained from a singing career as it felt “too close to home.”
Rocco Ritchie
Four years later, Madonna and then-husband Guy Ritchie welcomed their son, Rocco Ritchie, in August 2000. Raised amidst an artistic ambiance, Rocco harbored an affinity for art since his tender years.
“It certainly helped growing up in a house that was passionate about art and culture,” he shared with Vogue Man Hong Kong in September 2021, “My parents … taught me to appreciate it and respect it.” He's reportedly sold art under the pseudonym “Rhed” fetching five-figure prices, according to a 2021 report from Page Six.
David Banda
Madonna and Ritchie expanded their family in 2006 by adopting David Banda from Malawi, finalizing the process two years later. Amid controversy, Madonna reaffirmed her commitment to maintaining David's ties with his Malawian heritage. The pop diva humorously shared with Jimmy Fallon in August 2022 about Banda’s fashion finesse, teasing how “irritating” it is that he styles her clothes better.
Chifundo “Mercy” James
Madonna’s adoption journey saw her welcome Chifundo “Mercy” James from Malawi in May 2009, despite initial resistance due to her non-residency in the country. At the 2017 inaugural of The Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care, she confessed her rebellious streak saying, “I am a rebel heart. But I am also a compassionate and intelligent human being. And if you cannot give me a logical reason for the word ‘no,’ then I will not accept the word ‘no.'”
Madonna's endearing tribute to Mercy on her 17th birthday in January 2023 via Instagram highlighted the teenager's "precious, beautiful [and] talented" qualities.
Stella and Estere Ciccone
The Material Girl added twin daughters Stella and Estere Ciccone to her family in February 2017. Following the adoption, she relocated her family to Lisbon, Portugal during the summer.
Overwhelmed with joy to welcome her youngest children, Madonna shared her heartfelt thanks on Instagram, "I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time,” she expressed gratitude towards her friends, family and extended team for their support and love.
