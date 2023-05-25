Meet Madonna's six kids and see how much they've grown up

Pop queen Madonna embarked on her parenting journey at the age of 38 in 1996, a voyage that would see her raise six children, each one a testament to her spirit of love and endurance.

The Grammy-winning superstar admits to motherhood being her “hardest” and “most difficult” job, expressing the journey as a “challenge” in a recent Vanity Fair interview in January 2023.

“Having children and raising them is a work of art. And no one gives you a manual,” she articulated, “You have to learn from mistakes... And it is exhausting because there is never rest.”

Here’s a look into Madonna's remarkable family and take a look at how they've blossomed over the years.

Lourdes Leon

Madonna's firstborn arrived in October 1996 during Madonna's relationship with fitness expert Carlos Leon. The now-grown model recalled Madonna's 'control freak' parenting approach during her early years in an October 2021 interview with Interview Magazine.

© Getty Images Lourdes Leon left little to the imagination in her catsuit

“I needed to be completely independent from her as soon as I graduated high school,” she shared, expressing appreciation for her privilege without any hint of "handouts." She pointedly abstained from a singing career as it felt “too close to home.”

SEE: Lourdes Leon showcases curves in tiny green bikini

MORE: Lourdes Leon channels mom Madonna in lace-up corset

© Pascal Le Segretain Rocco Ritchie attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024

Rocco Ritchie

Four years later, Madonna and then-husband Guy Ritchie welcomed their son, Rocco Ritchie, in August 2000. Raised amidst an artistic ambiance, Rocco harbored an affinity for art since his tender years.

“It certainly helped growing up in a house that was passionate about art and culture,” he shared with Vogue Man Hong Kong in September 2021, “My parents … taught me to appreciate it and respect it.” He's reportedly sold art under the pseudonym “Rhed” fetching five-figure prices, according to a 2021 report from Page Six.

© Gotham Madonna and David Banda

David Banda

Madonna and Ritchie expanded their family in 2006 by adopting David Banda from Malawi, finalizing the process two years later. Amid controversy, Madonna reaffirmed her commitment to maintaining David's ties with his Malawian heritage. The pop diva humorously shared with Jimmy Fallon in August 2022 about Banda’s fashion finesse, teasing how “irritating” it is that he styles her clothes better.

© Instagram Chifundo “Mercy” James and Madonna

Chifundo “Mercy” James

Madonna’s adoption journey saw her welcome Chifundo “Mercy” James from Malawi in May 2009, despite initial resistance due to her non-residency in the country. At the 2017 inaugural of The Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care, she confessed her rebellious streak saying, “I am a rebel heart. But I am also a compassionate and intelligent human being. And if you cannot give me a logical reason for the word ‘no,’ then I will not accept the word ‘no.'”

Madonna's endearing tribute to Mercy on her 17th birthday in January 2023 via Instagram highlighted the teenager's "precious, beautiful [and] talented" qualities.

© Instagram Stella and Estere Ciccone

Stella and Estere Ciccone

The Material Girl added twin daughters Stella and Estere Ciccone to her family in February 2017. Following the adoption, she relocated her family to Lisbon, Portugal during the summer.

Overwhelmed with joy to welcome her youngest children, Madonna shared her heartfelt thanks on Instagram, "I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time,” she expressed gratitude towards her friends, family and extended team for their support and love.

Madonna with her adopted children

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.