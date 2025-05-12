Madonna shares new family portrait surrounded by her children — but someone is missing

Mother's Day weekend was, as always, a lavish affair for Madonna, who revels in spending time with her six children.

The singer, 66, is a mom to six kids: daughter Lourdes Leon, 28, with ex Carlos Leon; Rocco Ritchie with ex-husband Guy Ritchie; Chifundo "Mercy James," 19; David Band, 19; and twins Stella and Estere, 12, all of whom were adopted.

For Mother's Day 2025 on Sunday, May 11, the star took to her Instagram page with a collection of celebrations past with her kids, and included a new portrait of herself surrounded by them over the weekend.

© Instagram Madonna spent Mother's Day weekend with five of her six kids

Lourdes, Mercy James, David, Stella and Estere all posed beside their mom in their lush and sun-soaked backyard for a new family portrait, missing only Rocco.

While no explanation was given for his absence, Rocco is now a renowned artist, formerly going by the name "Maison Rhed," and is currently based in London, possibly explaining why he wasn't present for the celebration.

"I spent Mother's Day weekend with 5 of my 6 children. Sunshine laughter, horseback riding. soccer, and the sound of music!" Madonna captioned her post.

© Instagram The singer's son Rocco was the only one missing

"The best gift they gave me was the gift of not arguing and being loving to one another," she continued. "When you raise children to be unique and opinionated, you also create your own debate team!!!"

"Motherhood could never be described with a few words. Nothing can prepare you. Happy Mother's Day!! To All the Women out there doing the Heavy Lifting!"

Fans reacted by inundating the star with heart emojis galore in the post's comments section, and leaving other comments like: "Happy Mother's Day to our queen mother Madonna," and: "What wonderful words!" as well as: "They are so lucky to have you as their mother. I am so happy that you spent this special day with almost all the most important people in your life."

© Instagram The star received several sweet cards and flowers on her special day

Rocco recently addressed his affluent parentage during a recent conversation with the magazine Fantastic Man, saying: "I always think it's funny that back in the day, some of the most beautiful cathedrals that were ever built would be built by generation after generation of the same family."

"And now, if you are born from a family – and I'm not saying this is wrong – you start looking at nepo babies and they are not the most interesting bunch, are they?"

Mother's Day also comes on the heels of major news for the "I'll Remember" singer, who is recovering from the loss of her biopic to development hell by reportedly working on a whole other project summarizing her life.

© Instagram "Motherhood could never be described with a few words."

Deadline reported earlier today that the superstar will have her life story told through a limited series on Netflix, being executive produced by Madonna herself and director Shawn Levy of Deadpool & Wolverine fame.

There is no word yet on whether the biopic itself will still happen, to which actress Julia Garner was attached. Julia could still sign on to play the Queen of Pop in the Netflix series, having received acclaim for her turn in other Netflix shows like Ozark and Inventing Anna. Learn more about Madonna's kids below...